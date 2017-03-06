Anything can happen (국문)

Perhaps it is just coincidence, but ever since Donald Trump became president, a series of unexpected events has happened in the United States. First in February, the New England Patriots pulled off a stunning upset against the Atlanta Falcons, coming back from a wide 28-3 lead. It was also the first Super Bowl to go into overtime.
At the 89th Academy Awards, an unprecedented mix-up happened during the Best Picture announcement. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope and mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the winner instead of “Moonlight.” This is something that has never happened.
I often hear the greeting “Any unexpected things happened?” in the streets of New York. “Unexpectedly” and “chaos” are also words that can frequently be seen in newspapers and on television. The dramatic outcome of the Super Bowl was a memorable moment in NFL history, and the confusion at the Oscars was eventually cleared, even though the producers of “La La Land” must have been disappointed. Reactions on Twitter like “Damn! I wish this happened election night” made people laugh.
But it is a different matter when unexpected chaos continues in the White House. Americans who have lived on sustainability and predictability are anxious about the chaos. The anti-immigration executive order resulted in chaos that separated even permanent residents from families. In an extension of Trump’s promise to add more jobs, the number of U.S. customs agents was increased to crack down on the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants. Some Americans are worried that the defense budget’s expansion will result in news that a nuclear weapon has been launched with the unexpected push of a button.
It was only the beginning when Trump excluded media outlets unfavorable to him from White House press briefings. He announced recently that he would skip the White House correspondents’ dinner, a tradition that goes back a century. He adheres to C-grade communication that is bound to create chaos.
When I met Columbia University Prof. Joseph Stiglitz last week, he said he had never seen businessmen unable to speak up at a White House meeting out of fear of retaliation. The 2001 Nobel Prize in economics recipient said that Trump’s promises of economic growth were expected deception. He emphasized that elites need to stand up against Trump’s actions, which will bring chaos.
Well, this is no time to worry about the United States. We can only hope that our next president’s words and actions will be predictable.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 4, Page 26
*The author is the New York correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
우연의 일치일지 모르겠지만 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 취임한 뒤로 미국 내에서 예상치 못한 일들이 이어지고 있다. 지난달 초 미국프로풋볼(NFL) 결승전인 수퍼보울에서 뉴잉글랜드 패트리어츠가 애틀랜타 팰컨스를 상대로 3-28, 25점 차를 극복하고 거둔 대역전승은 아무도 예기치 못한 명승부였다. 게다가 수퍼보울 역사상 첫 연장 승부였다. 지난달 말 로스앤젤레스에서 진행된 제89회 아카데미상 시상식에서는 전무후무한 작품상 번복 소동이 벌어졌다. 수상자를 발표한 원로배우 워런 비티와 페이 더너웨이의 실수가 아니라 수상작 봉투가 전달되는 과정에서 ‘문라이트’가 ‘라라랜드’로 바뀐 착오였다. 예전같으면 상상도 못할 일이다.
“이상한 일 없었어?(Any unexpected things happened?)”
요즘 뉴욕의 길거리에서 자주 들리는 일상적인 인사말이다. 뉴욕 신문과 방송에서 자주 보이는 단어 또한 ‘예기치 않게(unexpectedly)’와 ‘혼란(chaos)’이다. 수퍼보울이 만들어낸 극적인 승부는 드라마 이상의 감동을 줬고, 아카데미상 시상식에서의 해프닝은 라라밴드 제작진에게는 어이없는 일이지만 무시하고 넘어가면 그만이다. 오히려 “(작품상 발표가 번복된 것은) 놀라운 결말이다. 대통령 선거때 이런 일이 일어났어야 하는데”라는 우스개 트윗이 퍼지면서 웃음을 선사하기도 했다.
그러나 예기치 못한 혼란이 백악관에서 계속되면 문제는 달라진다. ‘지속가능성’과 ‘예측가능성’에 비중을 두고 살아온 미국인들이 받아들이는 혼란은 특히 더하다. 반이민 행정명령을 만들어 영주권자조차 가족과 떨어져 지내게 하는 최악의 혼란을 만들어내는가 하면, 일자리를 늘리겠다는 공약의 연장선에서 불법체류자 추방에 앞장설 이민국 경찰을 대폭 확충해 불법체류자 1100만 명을 공포에 떨게 했다. 국방비 예산을 엄청나게 늘리는 바람에 전혀 예상치 못한 버튼을 눌러 핵무기가 발사됐다는 뉴스를 들을까봐 겁난다고 하소연하는 미국인들이 주변에 많다.
자신에게 적대적인 언론매체를 콕콕 집어서 브리핑에서 제외한 일은 예기치 못했지만 ‘약과’였다. 100년 전통의 백악관 출입기자단 만찬에 불참하겠다고 두 달 전에 미리 선언해버린 트럼프는 자신만의 ‘C학점’ 소통방식을 고집하고 있다. 이런 소통은 예기치 못한 혼란을 야기할 수밖에 없다.
지난주에 만난 조셉 스티글리츠 컬럼비아대 교수는 “백악관에 불려간 기업인들이 트럼프에 특별한 보복을 당할까봐 두려워 아무런 ‘쓴소리’도 못하는 모습은 미국에서 난생처음 본다”며 분개했다. 그는 2001년 노벨경제학상 수상자로, 트럼프의 경제진흥책이 ‘예상되는’ 기만이라고 주장한다. 엘리트층이 나서서 트럼프의 혼란 야기 행동에 저항해야 한다고 강조했다.
남의 나라 걱정할 때가 아니다. 다음에 만나게 될 대한민국 대통령의 언행은 제발 예측가능했으면 하는 바람뿐이다.
뉴욕=심재우 특파원 jwshim@joongang.co.kr