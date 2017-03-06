Leave it to the schools (국문)
교육 다양성 부정하는 문명고 사태
Mar 06,2017
A local high school’s entrance ceremony for freshmen was cut short due to protests over the school’s decision to use the new state-authored history textbooks. Munmyeong High School in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, was designated by the government in February to start using a textbook that had been authored by state authorities. The ceremony had to be called off after 10 minutes due to students and parents chanting protests of the controversial state-published textbooks. The Education Ministry gave schools options to keep using textbooks of private publishers or choosing the new state-authored books on a trial basis in return for a subsidy.
Only three out of 5,566 middle and high schools across the country, including Munmyeong High School, applied for the subsidy and volunteered to accept the state textbooks. Two bowed out due to opposition from students and teachers. The textbook might also be shunned by Munmyeong, given the conflict between parents and the school. The opinion of students, parents and teachers is crucial in deciding school textbook use. But an outside organization interfering and exercising influence would impair the autonomy of the school in choosing its curriculum.
According to the school’s administration, the conflict arose because the teachers’ union said the state-authored textbook painted Park Chung Hee, former strongman and father of impeached President Park Geun-hye, in a favorable light. This complaint came at a peak in anti-president sentiment due to the abuse of power scandal involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. Members of the Korean Teachers & Educational Workers’ Union and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions rallied in front of the school and stirred up students and parents.
The school still plans to teach Korean history based on the state-authored textbook. Students and parents plan to file an administrative lawsuit. Regardless of the students’ rights, the anti-government organizations should be criticized for their narrow-mindedness in trying to stop a single school from experimenting with the state textbook.
It is true that the underlying rationale for state-published textbook is questioned. But the decision is up to individual schools. Critics have opposed state textbooks fearing they would be partisan in a political sense. But barring state textbooks for political reason is also an act of partisanship. The case requires careful scrutiny from education authorities.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 4, Page 26
지방 고교의 신입생 입학식이 국정 역사교과서 때문에 중단되는 초유의 사태가 빚어졌다. 전국에서 유일하게 국정 역사교과서 연구학교로 지정된 경북 경산시의 문명고에서 벌어진 일이다. 2일 이 학교 강당에서 열린 입학식은 지정 반대와 철회를 요구하는 학생·학부모의 항의로 10여 분 만에 취소됐다. 꿈을 안고 첫출발하는 신입생들이 축복과 격려는커녕 요란한 구호에 떠밀려 행사장을 뒤로하는 모습은 상상만 해도 딱하고 안타깝다.
지난달 연구학교를 신청한 학교는 전국 5566개 중·고교 중 문명고를 포함해 3곳에 그쳤다. 다른 두 곳은 외부 압력과 일부 학생·교사의 반발로 신청을 철회하거나 심의에서 탈락했다. 명문고만 유일하게 남았다. 그런데 이마저도 학생·학부모와 학교 측이 갈라져 철회와 강행을 두고 대립하고 있다. 어떤 교과서든 학생·학부모와 교사의 선택이 중요하다. 특정 목적이나 성향을 가진 외부 단체가 개입해 채택 여부를 판정해 주는 것은 학교의 자율성 차원에서 있을 수 없는 일이다.
문명고 교장에 따르면 갈등의 원인에는 국정 역사교과서를 ‘오류 투성이 친일·독재 교과서’ ‘최순실 교과서’라는 전교조의 낙인 효과가 컸다. 민주노총과 전교조는 교장실을 찾아가거나 정문 앞에서 시위를 벌이면서 철회를 압박했다고 한다. 학부모와 학생들이 ‘왜 우리만’이라며 동요했고, 이 지경까지 온 것이다.
학교 측은 국사 수업을 국정 교과서로 진행할 계획이다. 이에 맞서 학생·학부모 측은 연구학교 지정 철회를 요구하는 행정소송을 제기하고 단체 전학도 고려 중이다. 학생들의 학습권은 차지하고라도 수천 개의 학교 중 남은 단 하나마저 용납할 수 없다는 민주노총과 전교조 등 외부 단체의 전체주의적이고 획일적인 발상은 비판받아 마땅하다.
국정교과서의 당위성은 논란의 소지가 있는 게 사실이다. 그러나 선택 여부는 학교의 재량에 달렸다. 국정화를 반대하는 이유 중 하나는 교육의 다양성이다. 그런 국정화를 반대한 이들이 다분히 정치적 이유로 교육 현장에 개입해 다양성을 방해하는 건 이율배반이다. 교육부의 진상조사가 필요하다.