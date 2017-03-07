The trap of fake reading (국문)

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is known to be an avid reader. His love for books began in childhood, and he was reading throughout his eight years in the White House. In an interview with The New York Times before leaving office, he said, “I usually have about a half-hour to read before I go to bed.” He was hardly a lame duck, but a “mighty duck” in his last year in office with his approval rating hovering over 50 percent. His reading certainly helped. He is also expected to make a fortune as he signed a record $60 million publishing contract.
Books are food for the soul, springs of wisdom and eternal friends. René Descartes said, “The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest men of past centuries.” Francis Bacon said, “Books are the ships of thoughts, wandering through the waves of time.” But books don’t become friends easily. Like Obama’s 30 minutes a day, it takes time to build a good reading habit.
How are young Koreans reading? They are far from reading well, as they are trained to be “test-taking machines” for college admission. High school students read an average of 0.7 books a month, and 8.9 books a year. They complain that they don’t have enough time to study, much less to enjoy reading.
But Lee Young-rae, who just entered Seoul National University as an economics major, says otherwise. Lee got a perfect score in the latest College Scholastic Ability Test, which was considered the hardest one in history. He has always been a top student at Haksung High School, but he said that he wouldn’t be able to get a perfect score had he not liked reading. “I read 150 books in high school,” he said. “I enjoyed books on economics such as Capital in the Twenty-First Century and The Capitalist Markets and Justice. When I didn’t want to study, I read epic novels to clear my mind,” he said. Lee mastered speed reading, which also helped him in the test.
Reading is not just a secret to get a better test score. Regardless of the grade, reading itself is valuable. But strange things are happening. Just like fake news, some students engage in “fake reading.” As colleges and universities consider reading activities along with school grades and personal statements, private academies and college admission consulting services jumped in to exaggerate students’ reading activities.
This year, 23.6 percent, or 83,231 students, are accepted based on school records, but top universities, such as Seoul National University, select over 60 percent through this selection method. So private tutoring services offer summaries of books or write book reviews for students. They charge 50,000 won ($43) to 100,000 won per book.
It’s pathetic that students would resort to fake reading. Now, teachers cannot trust students and universities have to screen pretenders.
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령은 책으로 흥(興)한 사람이다. 어린 시절부터 책을 끼고 산 독서광으로 유명하다. 대통령 재임 8년 동안에도 그랬다. 퇴임 직전 뉴욕타임스와의 인터뷰에서 “아무리 피곤해도 취침 전에는 한 시간씩 책을 읽었다”고 했다. 임기 말 50%대의 지지율로 ‘마이티 덕(mighty duck)’이 됐던 그의 정치적 역량이 독서에서 나온 듯하다. 책으로 돈방석에도 앉는다. 역대 최고인 6000만 달러(약 680억원)에 자서전 출판 계약을 했다.
마음의 양식이자 지혜의 샘물인 책은 인류의 영원한 벗이다. “좋은 책을 읽는 것은 몇 세기 성인들과 대화하는 것과 같다(데카르트)”, “책은 시대를 헤치고 항해하는 사상의 배다(베이컨)”라는 말을 들먹일 필요도 없다. 그렇지만 책은 거저 친구가 돼 주지는 않는다. 오바마처럼 습관이 중요하다. 우리 청소년들은 어떨까. 대입만이 목표인 ‘시험기계’가 되다 보니 독서와는 거리가 멀다. 고교생의 독서량은 월 0.7권, 연간 8.9권에 불과하다. 공부할 시간도 없는데 언제 책을 읽느냐는 하소연에 마음이 찡하다.
역대급 ‘불수능’에서 만점을 받고 며칠 전 서울대 경제학과에 입학한 이영래군의 얘기는 다르다. 울산 학성고에서 쭉 1등을 했지만 독서를 멀리했으면 만점이 어려웠을 거라고 했다. “고교생 때 150권을 읽었어요. 『21세기 자본』과 『시장은 정의로운가』 등 경제 서적을 탐독하고 공부가 안 될 때는 대하소설을 집었죠. 머리가 맑아지던데요.” 속독했는데 제한된 시간에 문제를 풀어야 하는 수능에 도움이 됐다는 거였다.
‘공신’의 만점 비법을 부러워할 것만은 아니다. 성적과 상관없이 미래를 열어 줄 독서는 그 자체가 소중해서다. 그런데 괴이한 일이 벌어진다. ‘가짜 뉴스(fake news)’처럼 ‘가짜 독서(fake reading)’가 생겨난 거다. 진원지는 사교육이다. 대학들이 수시 입시 학생부종합전형(학종)에서 내신·자기소개서와 함께 독서활동을 평가하자 득달같이 달려들었다. 올해 ‘학종’의 수시 비중은 23.6%(8만3231명)인데 서울대 등 상위권 대학은 60%를 넘는다. 그러자 학원들이 책 내용을 요약해주거나 독후감을 대신 써주는 상술로 유혹한다. 권당 5만~10만원이나 하는 데도 학생들이 몰린다.
가짜 독서로 선생님과 입학사정관을 속이려는 청춘들이 애처롭다. ‘마음의 양식’을 ‘마음의 도둑’으로 둔갑시키게 한 제도의 허점과 상술이 더 문제다. 제자를 믿어야 할 스승도, 가짜 감별사가 돼야 할 대학도 바빠지게 생겼다.
양영유 논설위원