After impeachment (국문)
운명의 한 주…탄핵 이후를 준비할 때다
Mar 07,2017
Korea has begun its Judgment Week. The country is being harassed and bullied by global powers. Internally, people for and against the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye are on the brink of a head-on collision. The national governance has become too dysfunctional to offer any mediating and decision-making role. China is abusing Korea’s vacuum in leadership to domineer over its smaller neighbor with its economic prowess. Outside of military coups, never has the country experienced such internal disarray and external challenges at the same time. The country is like a ship floating without a sail in tumultuous waters.
The National Assembly passed the motion to impeach President Park on Dec. 9. The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its verdict over whether to legally endorse the impeachment or not. It will likely come to a decision before acting chief justice Lee Jung-mi’s term ends on March 13. The verdict should end the agony and sense of insecurity for the Korean people and open a new chapter in Korean politics.
More than 20 million people who went to the streets on Saturdays either to rally for or against the impeachment must concede to the trial result. Whichever way the court decides, society must fully respect the judgment as citizens. Despite differing opinions, ages, and backgrounds, people have painstakingly restrained themselves to keep the rallies peaceful. The legacy has made Koreans proud despite the reason they hit the streets.
The most valuable outcome of the impeachment crisis is reawakening to Koreans’ commitment to peace and nonviolence. This legacy must be proudly handed down to the next generation as a pillar for our Constitution and democracy.
Opposition political leaders including former Democratic Party head Moon Jae-in have been disappointing. Instead of pleading for calm to give the Constitutional Court sovereignty in its judgment, they have roused public fury to buy votes and influence the court. They must truly keep to their word of yielding to the court decision.
We cannot know the direction of the political winds after the verdict at the end of the week. Whatever the outcome, politicians must remember that no one will win or lose. Instead they must seek compromise and cooperation. A majority in the legislature is impossible regardless of who wins the next presidential election. Politics will no longer function without partnership and cooperation.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 6, Page 30
탄핵심판 임박, 비폭력 지켜내야
박근혜·문재인 “승복” 천명하라
광장에 굴복하는 정치 이제 그만
대한민국은 지금 운명의 한 주를 맞고 있다. 나라 밖으론 호랑이·승냥이 같은 열강들이 우리를 향해 침을 흘리고 있고, 나라 안에선 촛불과 태극기 세력이 무슨 내전을 치르는 것처럼 대치하고 있다. 권력공백에 빠져 국가적 차원의 어떤 중요한 의사결정도 제대로 내리기 어려운 시스템이다. 이 같은 약점을 호기로 여긴 듯 중국 같은 나라는 패권주의 본색을 드러내며 마음껏 우리를 유린하려고 한다. 1948년 건국 이래 전쟁, 정변과 군사반란의 시기를 제외하고 이렇게 오랫동안 권력중심 없이 정치가 표류할 때가 또 언제 있었나 싶다. 말 그대로 바람 앞에 촛불이요, 풍랑 속에 조각배 같은 형국이 아닐 수 없다.
박근혜 대통령에 대한 탄핵소추안이 국회에서 가결된 게 지난해 12월 9일이다. 권력진공을 신속하게 메우겠다며 석 달 동안 숨 가쁘게 달려온 헌재 탄핵 열차가 이번 주 종착역에 도착하리라는 관측이 많다. 3월 13일이 이정미 재판관의 임기 종료일인 만큼 그 전에 판결을 내릴 것이란 전망이다. 헌법재판소의 탄핵 종결은 그 과정에서 온갖 고뇌와 풍상을 겪은 한국인에게 새로운 정치문화의 탄생으로 연결돼야 한다.
이제 수개월간 누적 인원 2000만 명이 넘는 촛불과 태극기 세력은 심판 이후를 준비할 때다. 가장 중요한 건 마음의 준비다. 헌재가 어떤 결정을 내리더라도 승복하고 수용할 마음의 자세를 갖춰야 한다. 촛불과 태극기 집회에 참석했던 시민들은 길고 거친 대치에도 불구하고 숱한 고비들을 아슬아슬하게 넘기면서 용케 비폭력을 지켜온 것은 기적적인 일이다. 이런 비폭력 평화집회는 민주화 과정에서 한국 시민이 만들어 온 전설 같은 자부심이 되고 있다.
같은 맥락에서 탄핵의 결과보다 더 중요한 건 한국인의 마음에 새겨지고 있는 비폭력이라는 정치문화의 유전자다. 비폭력 평화 유전자는 헌법과 민주주의 수호를 위해 길이 후손에 남겨야 한다. “탄핵이 인용되면 아스팔트에 피가 뿌려질 것”이라든가 “탄핵이 기각되면 혁명밖에 없다”는 섬뜩한 말들은 찬반 운동 과정에서 나온 격정적인 언어로 끝나야 한다. 집회에 참석하는 사람들도 곳곳에 숨은 폭력 선동꾼들을 경계하고 자제시키는 노력이 요구된다.
헌재의 심판에 이르기까지 문재인 더불어민주당 전 대표를 비롯해 야권의 일부 정치 지도자들이 보여준 대중추수주의식 정치행태도 큰 실망을 주었다. 차기 대통령을 꿈꾸는 정치인들이 거리의 군중을 정치로 흡수하기는커녕 틈만 나면 광장으로 달려나와 분노의 촛불에 올라타기만 하지 않았는가. 이들 정치인이 겉으로는 여론의 압박을 받아 헌재 판결을 수용하겠다고 했지만, 앞으로 일주일 뒤 행여 약속을 뒤집고 엉뚱한 행동을 하는 일은 없어야 할 것이다.
우리는 그동안 촛불과 태극기 집회에 참석하지 않은 대선주자들을 높이 평가해 왔다. 여기에 지난주 민주당 경선후보 토론회도 새로운 가능성을 보여주었다. 야당 주자들은 ‘대청소’와 ‘대연정’을 놓고 경쟁을 벌였으며, 탄핵이 인용돼 조기 대선으로 정권교체가 이뤄질 경우 자유한국당이나 바른정당과 어떤 관계를 맺을 것인가라는 건강한 논쟁까지 이어졌다.
이제 탄핵이 인용되든 기각이 되든 정국은 지금까지 전혀 예상하지 못한 방향으로 회오리칠 수 있다. 어떤 경우라도 정치는 완승이나 완패가 아닌 타협과 협상의 기술이라는 정신을 잊어선 안 된다. 이 정신을 잊고 또다시 광장의 군중에 굴복하는 못난 정치가 재발해선 곤란하다. 어느 쪽에서 정권을 잡더라도 의회 정치에서 단독 과반수는 불가능하다. 연정과 협치의 불가피성을 정치권 전체가 받아들여야 한다.