Shinhan names next card and securities CEOs
They will lead the subsidiaries of Korea’s biggest financial group
Mar 07,2017
Shinhan Financial Group, Korea’s largest financial holding company in terms of assets, on Monday nominated two vice presidents, Lim Young-jin and Kim Hyung-jin, to each lead its subsidiaries Shinhan Card and Shinhan Investment.
Lim will be in charge of the credit card company, while Kim will head the securities firm.
“Lim has in-depth understanding of the card business as he has been in charge of synergy strategy within the group,” the company said in a statement. It added that the committee valued Lim’s communication skills with parties both inside and outside the group, a skill they said was necessary in reacting to current market developments like big data and fintech.
Lim joined Shinhan Bank after graduating from Korea University with a degree in business administration in 1986. He held various leadership positions within the bank, including serving as branch manager in Osaka and a brief stint as the bank’s acting president in 2015.
Lim will take over Shinhan Card, which recorded 715.9 billion won ($620 million) in net profit last year, up 3 percent from a year earlier.
Kim, who will take over Shinhan Investment, once served as chief of Shinhan Data System, a subsidiary that provides financial IT services. The committee praised him for his “in-depth understanding of financial investment” after serving as a non-executive director at the securities firm.
Kim takes over Shinhan Investment after the company had a disappointing year, with net profit falling 46.4 percent to 115.4 billion won.
Both Lim and Kim’s term will last two years. Other than Lim and Kim, Yoon Seung-wook, a former vice president at Shinhan Bank, was tapped to lead Shinhan Credit Information. The tenures of Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management CEO Min Jeong-ki, Jeju Bank CEO Lee Dong-dae and Shinhan Savings Bank CEO Kim Young-pyo were extended for one more year.
The nominees will assume their respective offices upon approval from shareholders later this month.
BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]