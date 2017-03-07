Seoul SK Knights get back into the swing of things with two wins over the weekend

WEEKLY REVIEWAfter losing three consecutive games, the Seoul SK Knights got back on track as the team won two of its games over the weekend.Although the team was down two of its key players, Kim Sun-hyung and Choi Joon-young, due to injuries, they still managed to show strong performance on the court.The Knights ended their losing streak by winning against the Busan KT Sonicboom 82-75 on Friday.On Sunday, the team won against the Ulsan Mobis Phoebis, the fourth-ranked team in the league, 64-57 on Sunday.Terrico White has been a significant player for the Knights over the weekend as he led the team with 19 points with eight rebounds and five assists on Friday and 28 points with three rebounds and three assists on Sunday.With the wins, the Knights now improve their record to 19 wins and 28 losses for the season, but the team remains eighth overall.The Knights are struggling to make their way back up to the top of the league as their ranking dropped significantly compared to their performance in the 2012-2013 season, when they were first in the league. Once the team reached the top spot, they slowly dropped and were ranked second-to-last in the league last year.So far this season, the Knights had six consecutive losses at their worst and had four consecutive wins at their best.The Knights will host the Incheon ET Land Elephants, sixth in the league, on Thursday at 7 p.m.