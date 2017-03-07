SPORTS BRIEFS

FootballThe Korean Professional Football League signed the title sponsorship with the KEB Hana Bank.The joining ceremony was conducted on Sunday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium with Ham Young-joo, President at KEB Hana Bank, and Huh Jung-moo, vice president of the K-League.They signed a four-year contract, until 2020, worth 14 billion won ($12 million). This marks the longest contract term in Korea’s professional sports history. K-League will now be called the “KEB Hana Bank K-League” until 2020.The company’s interest in Korean football played a big role in signing the title sponsorship, as KEB Hana Bank has been continuously sponsoring the Korean national team since 1998. Not only that, the company has been sponsoring the FA cup for the past 18 years and helped the K-League all-star game since 2012.With the participation of KEB Hana Bank, K-League successfully attracted an outside title sponsor for the first time since 1995. Over the past 22 years, participating title sponsors were members of the league or related to the league. By having an unrelated company to be the title sponsor of the league, K-League’s marketing value has gained recognition.Both K-League and KEB Hana Bank will put effort into the growth of Korean football and will aim to give enjoyment to football fans through marketing and promotion.The world’s top football governing body will conduct its final inspection of Korean host cities for the U-20 World Cup this week, organizers here said Monday.The local organizing committee for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup said a FIFA inspection team will check the readiness of six host cities for the upcoming football tournament starting Tuesday. Led by U-20 World Cup competition manager Rhiannon Martin, a team of 23 members will inspect every area of preparation, including security, accommodation and marketing.Yonhap