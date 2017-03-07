Playing with fire (국문)

North Korea fired ballistic missiles again. The four missiles it shot over five-second intervals flew 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the East Sea. The North fired the missiles 22 days after it test-fired an advanced Bukguksong-2 missile last month. The multiple missile launch lays bare Pyongyang’s determination to address the security issue militarily — not through dialogue — in appalling similarity with the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Kuala Lumpur last month.
The North’s missile launch coincided with ongoing Korea-U.S. joint military exercises. Pyongyang has provoked us again after the international community strengthened economic sanctions and as the Donald Trump administration is apparently considering a pre-emptive strike or a redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea, which the George H. W. Bush administration pulled out in the early 1990s. The North’s audacious move appears to be aimed at making its nuclear weapons a global issue. But that’s a miscalculation as it only invites tougher sanctions.
The North’s missile launch rings alarm bells because of the possibility it is upgrading its missile fuels from liquid to solid. In that case, detecting signs of missile attacks becomes more difficult because the North will have a shorter time to prepare a launch. That’s why we need to build a multi-layered missile defense system. Moreover, the North is expected to load nuclear warheads on its missiles soon.
Military experts estimate that North Korea will be able to make about 50 nuclear weapons by 2020. If one of them fell on Seoul, of course, it would be a disaster. Our Army must secure an advanced interception system on a par with the Thaad battery to be deployed in Seongju, North Gyeongsang, to protect U.S. forces in South Korea.
It would be too late if we wait for L-SAM, an interception system for intermediate-range missiles, due in the mid 2020s. The government must hurry to load SM-3 interception missiles on our Aegis ships too. Seoul and Washington also need to consider the idea of jointly operating U.S. strategic assets in Guam when a real war breaks out.
The latest launch has made China’s opposition to the Thaad deployment groundless. If China really opposes the deployment, it must first stop the North from launching missiles. As the missiles also threaten Okinawa and Guam, Seoul, Washington and Tokyo must strengthen their cooperation.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 7, Page 30
중국의 주한미군 사드 배치 반대 명분 없다
한국군 미사일방어 다층방어체계로 강화 필요
북한이 중거리 탄도미사일 4발을 어제 오전 기습 발사했다. 평안북도 철산군 동창리에서 5초 간격으로 발사된 이 미사일은 1000㎞를 비행한 뒤 동해의 일본 배타적경제수역(EEZ)에 떨어졌다. 북한이 지난달 북극성-2형을 시험 발사한 지 22일 만이다. 북한의 이번 도발은 핵ㆍ미사일 개발의 연장선상이다. 4발 동시 발사는 북한 김정은 정권이 한반도 안보를 대화가 아니라 군사적으로 해결하겠다는 전략을 노골적으로 드러낸 것이다. 지난달 김정은 노동당 위원장의 이복형 김정남을 화학무기로 독살한 만행과 다르지 않다.
북한 미사일 발사는 지난 1일부터 시작된 한·미 연합 독수리훈련 중에 감행됐다. 연합훈련 시기에는 북한이 도발을 자중했던 행태와 달라진 것이다. 더구나 북한에 대한 국제사회의 경제제재가 강화되고, 미국의 대북 예방적 선제타격 및 전술핵 재배치 검토까지 이뤄지고 있는 마당이다. 이는 김정은 스스로 북한 핵과 미사일을 국제화시키려는 의도로 보인다. 북한 도발로 동북아 안보 상황이 강 대 강으로 치닫고 있는 형국이다. 하지만 이는 김정은의 오판이요 착각이다. 그 결과는 북한에 대한 국제사회의 제재가 더욱 강화될 뿐이다.
이번 북한의 미사일 발사가 기습적으로 이뤄진 점은 우려스러운 대목이다. 북한이 액체연료를 사용하는 중거리 미사일을 북극성-2형처럼 고체형으로 전환했을 가능성이 있다. 그럴 경우 북한의 미사일 발사 준비 시간은 더 짧아져 방어가 어려워진다. 따라서 한국군의 미사일방어 체계를 다층적으로 강화할 필요가 있다. 패트리엇으로는 수도권 방어에 한계가 있다는 것이다. 더욱이 북한은 조만간 핵탄두를 미사일에 장착할 전망이다. 북한은 2020년까지 50발 정도의 핵무기를 만든다는 게 대부분 전문가들의 판단이다. 서울에 1발이라도 떨어지면 엄청난 재앙이 발생한다. 경북 성주에 배치될 사드 외에 한국군도 사드 수준의 요격 체계를 추가 확보해야 수도권 방어가 가능하다. 국방부가 2020년대 중반까지 개발할 중고도 요격 체계 L-SAM를 기다리기엔 너무 멀다. 해군 이지스함에 SM-3 요격미사일을 탑재하는 것도 더 이상 늦출 수 없다. 북한 핵 도발을 억제하기 위해 미국 트럼프 행정부는 전술핵무기의 한반도 재배치까지 고민 중이라고 한다. 한반도 비핵화 원칙을 지키면서 한·미 공군이 괌에 있는 미군 전술핵을 전시에만 함께 운영하는 방안은 진지하게 검토해볼 필요가 있다.
이와 함께 북한의 미사일 발사로 중국의 사드 배치 반대는 이젠 명분을 잃었다. 사드는 중국엔 장기 전략 차원이지만 우리에겐 당장 국민의 생명과 재산이 달린 사안이다. 중국이 사드 배치를 반대하려면 북한 비핵화와 미사일 발사를 중단시키는 것이 우선이다. 중국은 북한의 핵 개발을 방치하면서 유류 등 경제를 지원해준 책임이 있기 때문이다. 북한의 미사일이 한국뿐만 아니라 일본과 오키나와, 괌까지 위협한다는 점에서 한ㆍ미ㆍ일이 북한 미사일에 신속하게 대비하도록 방어협력 체계를 더 공고히 해야 한다.