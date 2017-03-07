Leessang’s five-year tenant legal battle ends

After five years, hip-hop group Leessang have agreed on a settlement and will withdraw all lawsuits against tenants of a building the group owns.The group of tenants, calling themselves “Meeting of Those Who Want to Comfortably Do Business” is led by a man surnamed Seo who ran a gopchang (broiled cow intestine) restaurant in the building, formed while accusing Leessang of unjustly attempting to remove them.The conflict between the hip-hop duo and the tenants started in 2012, as Leessang requested Mr. Seo to vacate the building upon the termination of his contract.In 2015, The Seoul High Court ordered Mr. Seo to evict the space as he didn’t request a contract renewal in the allotted time, but Mr. Seo and other tenants refused to leave on the assigned date.Leessang filed charges against the group claiming interruption of business and defamation, which the Seoul Central District Court accepted in January.The tenants protested in front of Leessang’s recording studio and accused Leessang of using gang members to forcefully remove them from the building.In a joint statement released by Leessang and Mr. Seo on Friday, Gil, one half of Leessang, said, “I’m sorry to all my fans to have caused this trouble. I hope the laws and regulations will be able to supplement tenants more through this incident.”Mr. Seo said, “We have worked to right the unjust laws for tenants for five years, and I’m sorry that it has reached this point.”By Kim Jung-kyoon