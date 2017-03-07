SM confirms that Sulli and Choiza have split

One half of hip-hop group Dynamic Duo, rapper Choiza and singer-turned-actor Sulli broke up over the weekend. Sulli’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news yesterday, saying “Sulli and Choiza broke up yesterday. They will remain good friends.”Sulli and Choiza confirmed dating rumors in August of 2014, and remained one of the hottest celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry. Their relationship was closely followed by the media and fans.Sulli is a former member of girl group f(x), and is now preparing for life as an actor, with an upcoming role in the film, “Real.” The role became a big story after rumors that the actor would be appearing in a sex scene emerged.Dynamic Duo’s most recent album, “Grand Carnival” was released in November 2015.By Kim Jung-kyoon