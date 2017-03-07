Veteran actor finds focus in ‘Brothers Karamazov’ : Jung Dong-hwan plays four roles in the seven-hour long play

In a rehearsal room in Seockhon-dong, southern Seoul, Jung Dong-hwan and other actors practice in the final stages of rehearsals. [SHIN IN-SEOP]

A seven-hour play titled “The Brothers Karamazov,” which began on Saturday is the first of its kind - and will pose a unique challenge to both the actors and those in the audience. Professor of Sungkyul Unviersity’s Division of Theatre & Film, Na Jin-hwan adapted and dramatized the classic unfinished novel by Dostoyevsky.Jung Dong-hwan, an actor with 52 years of experience under his belt, takes up the task of playing four roles in this vigorous play. Playing four different characters with four different personalities, Jung takes on the roles of narrator Dostoyevsky, the authoritative Grand Inquisitor, Father Zoshima, and a man who represents Satan. Over the course of the seven-hour play, Jung is on stage for more than five hours. On Feb. 28, in a rehearsal room in Seokchon-dong, southern Seoul, that was busy with final rehearsals of the play, the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, met up with the actor.Why do people come to theater? Don’t they come because we provide something that isn’t provided elsewhere? If it’s a play that is worth missing your final ride back home for, won’t you have to watch the play? And, if that play is available for an actor, isn’t it a given that they will apply for the role? I’m more thankful for the director for giving me this role - extremely thankful.My official debut was in 1969, but in my high school days I won an award for best actor - that’s where I believe my acting started.All works are same for me, and I regard them as something that I’ll have to overcome if I’m to survive. It’s true that I’m more cautious with acting as I age. Each and every role is precious and hard.Like Dostoyevsky said, “Men feel happiness only in suffering.”I am always cautious. From dining to even speaking I am extremely cautious. Starting three months ago, my whole schedule has been focused on the play. These days I’m scared to even go out for a drink.There was an incident during one of the rehearsal sessions where an actor came up to me and said “sorry for being too loud.” I said I was okay at first, but it was really killing me inside because I couldn’t focus on expressing myself. It’s actually an anecdote for after the performance but there, I said it.Because of this play, I thought of the labor that actors go through, and how much effort goes in to acting. One artist is said to have drawn a water drop for a whole year - shouldn’t actors put that much effort into their craft as well?In terms of my roles, I feel sorry more than feeling exhausted. The roles are all my children, but one child kept bugging me, so I couldn’t give as much attention to other roles.When I think of The Grand Inquisitor scene, it keeps me awake and up all night.You will be able to witness the true Jung Dong-hwan that you haven’t seen in any of the previous plays.The theme “Everyone is a Sinner to Everyone,” makes us look back on who we are, in a world where condemning each other is a norm. I am certain that it will work. You need to come and watch the play.BY SON MIN-HO [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]오는 4일 7시간짜리 연극이 무대에 오른다. 한국 연극 최초의 도전이다. 배우는 물론이고 관객에게도 일생의 도전이 될 작품의 이름은 ‘카라마조프가의 형제들’이다. 나진환(50) 성결대 연극영화학부 교수가 도스토예프스키의 고전을 각색하고 연출했다.이 패기 어린 작품에 52년차 배우 정동환(67)이 출연한다. 그것도 배역을 4개나 맡았다. 작품을 해설하는 도스토예프스키, 권력을 휘두르는 90대 대심문관, 병약한 성직자 조시마 장로, 사탄을 상징하는 식객까지 성격이 판이한 네 인물로 변신한다. 7시간 공연에서 정씨는 5시간 이상 무대에 오른다. 지난달 28일 막바지 연습으로 부산한 서울 석촌동 연습실에서 배우를 만났다. 첫 질문은 당연한 의문에서 시작됐다.“사람들이 왜 연극을 보러 올까? 다른 데에서는 볼 수 없는 무언가가 있어야 연극을 보러 오지 않을까? 막차가 끊겨 집에 걸어 가더라도 봐야 할 연극이 있다면 꼭 봐야 하지 않을까? 배우도 그런 연극이 있다면 반드시 출연해야 하지 않을까? 나에게 이런 기회를 준 나 연출에게 오히려 고맙다. 대단히 고맙다.”(※옆자리 나 연출이 “각색 단계부터 정동환 선생을 염두에 뒀다. 일부러 배우 한 명에게 4개 배역을 맡겼다”고 고백했다. 극단적인 성격의 캐릭터들이 모여 인간 한 명을 이룬다는 생각 때문이었다. 그는 “내가 아는 한”이라는 단서 아래 “배우 정동환만이 할 수 있는 역할”이라고 말했다.)“정식 데뷔는 1969년이지만 65년 고등학생 때 최우수 연기상을 받은 적이 있다. 내 연기인생은 그때 시작됐다. 작품은 다 똑같다. 지금은 이 작품이 턱밑에 와 있을 뿐이다. 언제나 이걸 넘지 못하면 끝이라는 생각으로 작품에 임한다. 나이를 먹으면서 느끼는 건 연기가 점점 조심스러워진다는 사실이다. 하나하나 귀하고 어렵다. 나쁘지 않은 경향인 것 같다. 도스토예프스키의 말처럼 인간은 고난 속에서 행복을 느끼는 존재이니까.”(※나 연출은 “원작의 깊이를 표현하려면 7시간도 모자랐다”고 털어놨다. 원래는 8∼9시간 분량이었다. 원작과 비교하면 2부 막판 재판 장면을 많이 덜어냈다.)지난달 28일 서울 석촌동에 있는 연습실 풍경. 정동환씨를 비롯한 배우들이 막바지 연습에 한창이다.“매사를 조심한다. 식사는 물론이고 말 한마디도 조심한다. 석 달 전부터 모든 일정을 공연에 맞췄다. 요즘에는 겁이 나서 술도 안 마신다. 연습실에서 이런 일이 있었다. 한 배우가 ‘시끄럽게 해서 죄송하다’고 사과했다. ‘괜찮다’며 돌려보냈지만 속으로는 죽을 것 같았다. 집중이 안 돼 표현이 안 되는 상황이었다. 다 끝난 뒤에야 할 얘기인데 지금 했다.”“작품을 하면서 배우의 노동력에 대해 고민했다. 얼마나 많은 노력이 필요한지 새삼 깨달았다. 어떤 미술가는 물방울만 1년간 그린다는데 배우에게도 그만한 노력이 있어야 하지 않을까 생각했다. 배역에 대해서는 힘들다기보다 미안하다. 모두 똑같은 자식인데 한 자식이 너무 신경 쓰여 다른 자식들에겐 똑같이 정을 나눠주지 못했다. 대심문관 장면만 생각하면 자다가도 벌떡벌떡 깬다.”(※정동환 연기의 하이라이트는 1부 막바지에 등장한다. 대심문관으로 등장해 23분이나 이어지는 대사를 쉬지 않고 해야 한다. 나 연출은 “지금은 토씨 하나 안 틀리지만 선생이 쌓은 명성을 생각하면 솔직히 무례한 제안이었다”고 고백했다. 혹여 실수라도 생길 수 있어서이다.)“평소에 볼 수 없었던 진짜 나의 모습을 연극에서 볼 수 있을 것이다. 서로 헐뜯어야 살아남는 요즘 세상에서 ‘만인은 만인에 대한 죄인’이라는 작품의 주제는 오늘의 우리를 돌아보게 한다. 자신 있다. 꼭 보시라.”손민호 기자