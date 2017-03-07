Colorful and cute, Korean-style tattoos defy taboo : The growing trend of body art challenges long held stigmas

Kim Se-yun is one of the artists who tattoos unique designs using colorful pigments on her clients, most of whom are either female university students or office workers. [SCREEN CAPTURES FROM TATTOO ARTISTS DOY AND KIM SE-YUN]

Left: A tattoo of Gwangan Bridge in Busan and two flying seagulls was created by tattoo artist Kim Se-yun. Right: A tattoo of a man and a dog looking at the Earth from space, drawn by tattoo artist Kim Se-yun.

Justin Bieber’s tattoo, which was designed by a Korean tattoo artist, would have been illegal if it were done in Korea

The line between what is fashion and what is obscene can sometimes be unclear.The social perception of tattoos has long been controversial in Korea. Those with tattoos have long been presumed to be involved in gangs and have been seen to be undutiful to their parents for not sincerely valuing the bodies they inherited. These ideas are still pervasive in modern Korean society, where more than a million people have tattoos.When renowned rapper Dok2 recently appeared on an MBC entertainment program, he was required to cover his neck because the tattoos he had violated broadcasting regulations.At a time where even the most ordinary people are starting to get tattoos, it remains a question to many whether tattoos should continue to be perceived as unethical and unhealthy. To find out, the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, met with a number of people with tattoos.A 27-year-old university student surnamed Yun got a tattoo of a unicorn on her wrist last month. When she visited a tattoo shop, she initially did not intend to get one, but was just tagging along with a friend getting a tattoo. But she was mesmerized by the design and ended up handing over her wrist to the tattoo artist. “[Since getting the tattoo], I always wear long-sleeved shirts at home in case my parents find out and scold me,” she said and continued, “But permanently being able to have a design that I adore on my body strangely makes me excited.”On the back of the neck of 34-year-old singer-songwriter Han Seok-hun sits a diamond-shaped tattoo the size of an index finger. Inside the diamond is a full moon above the ocean. On his left wrist, there is a coin-sized clef, while on his right wrist is a cross. “I hoped to have special symbols that represent me,” Han, who got his tattoos in March of last year, said. “I had only seen rough and wild tattoos on the news or in movies, but after seeing the watercolor tattoos that my close friend had, I also wanted to get one.”The age of large-sized, animal-shaped tattoos drawn across gangster’s bodies has long gone. These days, cute and art-inspired tattoos that appeal to the emotions have seen a growth in popularity from those looking to place some art on their body.Kim Se-yun is a tattoo artist who inks colorful and unique designs on whoever is looking for a special mark. The 28-year-old’s work space in Seogyo-dong, Mapo District, western Seoul, is covered in colorful tattoo designs glued on walls.“After consulting with customers, I come up with styles, designs and colors to create a customized design that only he or she would have,” Kim said. “These days, quite a number of customers are looking for cute and girlish tattoos that suit the tastes of female university students.” According to Kim, the majority of her customers are young women or office workers instead of tough-looking men.Thanks to the diversification of tattoo designs that appeal to a greater population of people, Korean-style tattoos have become very popular, even with foreigners. Some even jokingly say that it is as well-received as Hallyu, Korean Wave, by foreigners. Korean tattoo artist Doy, has even earned a title of “Tattoo Hallyu Star.” On his Instagram, he posts various designs like a swimming dolphin, a uniquely pattered flying bird and an owl drawn to look like a sketch.“Korean tattoo artists have managed to come up with their own delicate tattoo style,” said Doy and continued, “[This] style can’t be found elsewhere.”It has been three years since Korean-style tattoos began gaining attention. It started spreading outside of the country as tattoo artists used social media as their main promotional tool. Doy, for example, has more than 300,000 followers on his Instagram. Every time he posts his work, replies in various languages are written below. In fact, among hundreds of inquiries made everyday, half are from foreigners. It is not uncommon to see people flying all the way to Korea to get a tattoo from him.Though Korean tattoo artists’ talents have been acknowledged and are liked internationally, they are in fact very careful about doing their jobs domestically because the procedure itself is illegal and they cannot simply ignore the general public’s negative views on tattoos.“Tattooing is an industry with a lot of potential that could also develop into representing Korean culture but legal problems entail [as of now],” said Doy. “Even if the laws are revised, if people’s perception of tattoos does not change, there will still be limits [in developing the industry].”More than a million people get tattoos annually, according to the Korea Tattoo Association, but tattoos are still implicitly regarded as taboo. A 30-year-old surnamed Kim, who worked at an investment bank in Korea and recently moved to another investment bank in Hong Kong said, “In Korea, I couldn’t go to work without wearing a watch.” This was due to the star-shaped tattoo she got on her left wrist while she was studying at a school in London as an exchange student. Some senior workers at the bank in Korea scolded Kim, saying “Are you a gangster?” However, Kim said she feels a lot more comfortable in her new job because “In Hong Kong, nobody says anything about the tattoo on my wrist. I never imagined that the tattoo I got to keep my memory of university life in London would become such a nuisance at work.”A 27-year-old job seeker named Kim Cheol-hyeon also experienced similar trouble. Kim, who focused on studying piano in high school got a triangular tattoo on his right middle finger with friends upon graduation. Kim, who is working as an intern, now covers the tattoo with a bandage every day. “I believe my social life [at work] will become more inconvenient so I’m planning to just get it off with a laser.”For those who hope to get a tattoo but are feeling reluctant at the same time, a tattoo skin printer has been developed. After drawing a tattoo design through an application, users rub the design on the part of the body they wish to get stamped. The design is drawn with raw cosmetic materials, and therefore, has vivid colors. The design is also easy to rub off. The machine was developed by Samsung Electronics’ startup Sketchom.“We targeted those who are hesitant about getting tattoos due to their permanence and somewhat dangerous procedure,” said Sketchom’s representative Lee Jong-in. “I hope tattoos become a solid way for people to be able to proudly express themselves.”BY LEE HYUN AND KIM MIN-KWAN [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is known to his Koreans fans for many reasons. His most unique connection to Korea is his Hahoe mask tattoo which features his last name spelled out in Hangul below. Bieber’s tattoo is the work of a Korean tattoo artist Jo Seung-hyeon, who is based in Canada. If the singer had gotten the procedure in Korean, his Hahoe mask tattoo would have been illegal. According to Korea Tattoo Association, the only countries that ban non-medical professionals from drawing tattoos on adults are Korea and Japan. Though the government allegedly has been making efforts to create more jobs in various industries, including those involving tattoos, there has not been much advancement. Though allowing non-medical professionals to operate tattoo shops was proposed by the former National Assembly, it was naturally terminated with the end of the term.There is no specific article that bans non-medical professionals from performing tattoo procedures, but Medical Law Article 27, which states that nobody other than medical personnel are allowed to provide medical services, basically functions to bar tattoo artists from putting tattoos on people. The controversy over the legality of giving tattoos exploded in 1992 when the Supreme Court took the side of a victim who filed a damage suit over the side effects of an eyebrow tattoo.Though there have been strong voices from tattoo artists demanding that tattoos should be perceived as art, medical circles still disapprove of the idea, citing the danger of infection caused by the injection of dyes into skin tissues. “Although [tattoo artists] claim to use disposable needles, blood could be smeared into other parts of the body, possibly resulting in the transmission of hepatitis B and C,” said Korean Medical Association’s spokesperson Kim Ju-hyeon, who stressed that “tattoo procedures must be performed by medical practitioners.”BY LEE HYUN AND KIM MIN-KWAN [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]‘패션(fashion)’과 ‘패륜(悖倫)’사이. 타투는 논쟁적이다. 타투 인구가 100만 명을 훌쩍 넘겼지만 누군가에겐 여전히 ‘타투(tattoo)’보다 문신(文身)이라는 한자어가 익숙하다. 몸에 지워지지 않는 흔적을 새기는 것은 부모로부터 물려받은 몸을 소중히 여기는 게 효도의 시작이라는‘신체발부수지부모(身體髮膚受之父母)’에 어긋나는 불효라는 인식이 지배적이다. 얼마 전 한 지상파 방송에 출연한 래퍼 ‘도끼’는 커다란 테이프를 목에 붙이고 나왔다. 목에 새긴 타투가 ‘건전한 시민정신과 생활기풍 조성에 힘써야 한다’는 방송심의규정에 위반됐기 때문이다. 그런데 타투는 마냥 불건전하고 비윤리적인, 불온한 이들의 치기 어린 행위인 걸까. 고정관념대로라면 ‘타투를 새길 것 같지 않아 보이는’ 이들을 만나 얘기를 들었다.#서울 소재 대학에서 일어일문학을 전공하는 여대생 윤모(27)씨는 지난달 20일 팔목에 유니콘 모양의 타투를 새겼다. 타투를 하러 간다는 친구를 따라나섰다 예쁜 문양에 반해 타투이스트에게 팔목을 내밀었다. 윤씨는 “부모님께 혼날까 봐 집에서는 긴소매만 입고 다닌다”면서도 “좋아하는 문양을 평생 몸에 지닌다고 생각하니 기분이 묘하게 설렌다”고 말했다.#목 뒤에 새겨진 검지 길이의 마름모. 그 안에는 바다 위에 뜬 보름달이 그려져 있다. 왼쪽 팔목엔 500원짜리 동전 크기의 높은음자리표가, 오른쪽 손목엔 십자가가 새겨졌다. 싱어송라이터로 활동 중인 슌(34·본명 한석훈)은 지난해 3월 “나를 표현하는 특별한 상징을 갖고 싶었다”며 타투를 새겼다. 그는 “그동안 뉴스나 영화를 통해 우락부락한 문신만 봐 오다 친한 형의 팔에 새겨진 수채화 같은 타투를 보고 욕심이 생겼다”고 말했다.뉴스나 조폭영화에 등장하던 온몸을 휘감는 동물 문신의 시대는 지나갔다. 요즘엔 소녀 감성에 어울리는 아기자기한 타투부터 수채화 물감으로 그린 듯한 타투까지 이른바 ‘감성 타투’가 유행이다. ‘#타투’라는 해시태그를 달고 인스타그램에 올라온 76만 개의 게시물은 꽃·고양이·손글씨 등으로 가득하다.13일 찾아간 타투이스트 김세윤(28)씨의 서울 서교동 작업공간은 작지만 아기자기했다. 작업장 한쪽엔 김씨가 손님들과 함께 작업한 알록달록한 타투 도안들이 붙어 있었다. 김씨는 “상담을 통해 손님이 원하는 스타일과 디자인, 색감 등을 반영해 세상에 하나뿐인 맞춤형 타투를 만들어 준다”며 “요즘에는 여대생 감성에도 어울리는 아기자기한 일러스트 타투를 찾는 손님이 많다”고 말했다. 김씨의 주요 고객은 문신을 새기러 온 우락부락한 남성이 아닌, 평범한 여대생과 직장인이 대부분이다.‘감성 타투’는 한국 타투이스트들만의 독특한 특징이기도 하다. 타투계의 한류스타라 불리는 ‘도이’의 인스타그램도 물거품을 내며 헤엄치는 돌고래, 아빠에게 매달리고 안긴 두 아이 등 연필로 스케치한 것 같은 타투로 가득하다.도이는 “한국 타투이스트들만의 섬세한 손 기술과 서정적인 감성은 ‘코리안 스타일 타투’라 불리는 독특한 스타일을 만들어 냈다. 세계 어디서도 볼 수 없는 독보적인 스타일”이라고 말했다.‘코리안 스타일 타투’가 알려지기 시작한 건 3년 전. 한국의 타투이스트들이 인스타그램 등 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)를 홍보 수단으로 이용하면서다. 도이의 인스타그램 팔로어는 30만 명이 훌쩍 넘는다. 고객의 몸에 새긴 ‘작품’ 사진을 찍어 올릴 때마다 세계 각국에서 다양한 언어로 댓글이 달린다. 실제로 하루 수백 건씩 쏟아지는 문의 가운데 절반은 외국인 손님이다. 그에게 타투 시술을 받으려고 3박4일로 한국 여행을 오는 사람도 종종 있다.한국 타투이스트들의 실력은 세계에서 인정받고 있지만 정작 국내에서 활동하는 건 조심스럽다. 시술 자체가 불법인 데다 ‘문신’에 대한 우리 사회의 부정적 인식을 마냥 무시할 순 없기 때문이다. 도이는 “타투는 부가가치가 높은 산업이고 새로운 한류문화로 발전시킬 가능성도 충분한데 법적으로 막혀 있다. 설령 법이 바뀐다 해도 사람들의 선입견이 그대로라면 한계가 분명할 것”이라고 말했다.한 해 평균 타투 시술 인구가 100만 명(한국타투협회)을 웃돌고 감성 타투, 코리안 스타일 타투라는 용어가 등장할 정도지만 직장에서 타투는 여전히 ‘금기’에 가깝다. 한국의 투자은행에서 근무하다 올해 초 홍콩의 한 투자은행으로 직장을 옮긴 김모(30)씨는 “한국에서 일할 땐 손목시계를 차지 않고는 업무 자체가 불가능했다”고 말한다. 영국 런던의 교환학생 시절 왼쪽 손목에 새긴 별 모양의 타투 때문이다. 일부 직장상사는 김씨의 손목을 볼 때마다 “네가 깡패냐”며 핀잔을 주곤 했다. 김씨는 “홍콩에선 아무도 손목에 새겨진 타투에 딴죽을 걸지 않는다”며 “대학 시절 런던의 추억을 간직하기 위해 새긴 타투가 한국 직장에서 골칫거리가 될 거라곤 생각도 못했다”고 말했다.취업준비생 김철현(27)씨 역시 타투 때문에 비슷한 고충을 겪고 있다. 고등학생 시절 피아노를 전공한 김씨는 졸업 당시 동기들과 함께 오른손 중지에 삼각형 모양의 타투를 새겼다. 인턴사원으로 근무 중인 김씨는 출근길에 늘 일회용 반창고로 타투를 가린다고 한다. 김씨는 “앞으로 사회생활에서 불편함이 더 커질 것 같아 적당한 때 레이저로 지울 생각”이라고 말했다.타투를 새기고 싶지만 사회적 시선과 반영구성 때문에 부담감을 느끼는 이들을 위해 타투용 ‘스킨 프린터’가 개발되기도 했다. 조작법은 간단하다. 애플리케이션을 통해 타투 디자인을 그린 후 원하는 부위에 문지르기만 하면 된다. 화장품 원료를 사용해 실제 타투처럼 색감이 선명하지만 지우는 방법도 단순하다. 이 기계를 발명한 곳은 삼성전자의 사내 벤처 출신 스타트업인 ‘스케치온’. 지난해 11월 핀란드에서 열린 창업투자대회에서 ‘톱4’에 오르기도 했다. 이종인(47) 대표는 “한 번 새기면 지울 수 없고 다소 위험하기도 한 타투 시술을 꺼리는 사람들을 겨냥했다”며 “타투가 떳떳한 자기표현 수단의 하나로 자리 잡기를 바란다”고 말했다.이현·김민관 기자 kim.minkwan@joognang.co.kr캐나다 출신 팝가수 저스틴 비버의 팔에는 하회탈과 한글로 ‘비버’라는 두 글자가 새겨져 있다(사진). 캐나다에서 활동하는 한인 타투이스트 조승현씨가 새긴 타투다. 하지만 비버가 한국에서 시술을 받았다면 하회탈 문신은 불법이다. 한국타투협회는 성인에 대한 비의료인의 타투 시술을 불법으로 규정하는 나라는 한국과 일본뿐이라고 밝혔다.한국타투협회에 따르면 연간 100만 명이 국내에서 타투 시술을 받는 것으로 추정된다. 2015년 12월 정부가 ‘신직업 추진현황 및 육성계획’을 통해 타투이스트 등 17개 직업을 양성화하기로 했으나 별다른 진척은 없다. 19대 국회 때 비의료인의 타투 시술을 양성화하는 ‘문신사법’이 발의됐으나 국회 임기 종료와 함께 자동 폐기됐다.‘비의료인의 타투 시술을 금지한다’는 구체적인 법 조항은 없다. 다만 ‘의료인이 아니면 누구든지 의료행위를 할 수 없다’는 의료법 제27조를 근거로 한 법원 판례가 판단 근거가 되고 있다. 타투 합법화 논란은 1992년 대법원 판결에서 시작됐다. 당시 대법원은 눈썹 반영구 문신 부작용 피해소송에서 미용문신도 의료행위에 해당하며 의료인이 아닌 사람이 문신을 새기는 것은 보건범죄 단속에 관한 특별조치법에 위반된다고 판결했다. 시술 도중 진피를 훼손해 부작용을 일으키고, 기구를 소홀히 관리해 전염병이 퍼질 우려가 있어 보건위생상 위해를 초래할 수 있는 의료행위란 것이다.2007년 보건복지부가 타투 등을 ‘유사의료행위’로 묶어 관리하는 내용의 의료법 전면 개정안을 내놓아 합법화될 뻔했으나 의료계의 반발로 무산됐다. 같은 해 헌법재판소가 “타투를 예술행위로 인정해 달라”는 타투이스트 김모씨의 헌법소원에 대해 타투 시술을 의료행위로 인정한 법원 판결이 합당하다고 결정해 ‘타투=불법’ 공식은 깨지지 않았다.의료계는 바늘을 피부조직에 찔러 염료를 주입하기 때문에 감염 위험이 있다며 비의료인의 타투 시술을 강하게 반대하고 있다. 김주현 대한의사협회 대변인은 “일회용 바늘을 쓴다 해도 다른 곳에 피가 묻을 수 있어 B형·C형 간염 등을 옮길 우려가 있다”며 “타투 시술은 반드시 의료인이 해야 한다”고 말했다.이현·김민관 기자