Abe’s enemy is Abe (국문)

The Yamaguchi Prefecture Specialties Fair was held at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Feb. 16. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is the president of the party, was selling the products from his district. Other party leaders praised Yamaguchi Prefecture. Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai said, “Today, Yamaguchi is the center of Japan.”
LDP’s vice president Masahiko Komura joined the bandwagon. “What is the biggest catch you can get in Yamaguchi Prefecture? It is the Prime Minister,” he said. Komura praised the fact that so many prime ministers come from the region. In fact, eight prime ministers, including Abe, are from Yamaguchi Prefecture. Five of them are ranked among the top ten longest-serving prime ministers.
As of March 6, Abe is the sixth longest-serving prime minister in Japan. The LDP has extended the term of the party president from the current six years in two terms to nine years in three terms in the party convention. If Abe wins next year’s party election, he can break the record in 2019.
Currently, the approval rating for the cabinet is around 60 percent. The LDP has a majority in both houses. There seems to be no rising star to succeed Abe within the party, and opposition parties are not very strong.
In the era of social media and divided public opinions, it is a mystery how Abe’s government remains so solid. It is hard to find such a dominant leader. He has shown that a prime minister in a parliamentary system could be more powerful than a president. It is no coincidence that U.S. President Donald Trump warmly welcomed him and asked him about the tendencies of foreign leaders.
Abe’s centralized power is inseparable from Japan’s political system. After the small electoral district system was established in 1994, party executives have the nomination power, and factions no longer share party nominations. Among 414 LDP lawmakers, 40 percent are serving their first term under Abe’s party presidency.
After the LDP convention, Secretary General Nikai said, “To speak for my true heart, I think the successor of Abe would be Abe.” It is highly likely for now. But there are many variables on the way to Abe’s becoming the longest-serving prime minister in Japan — such as the House of Representatives election, economic policies with little effects, and fatigue over prolonged one-man leadership.
Also, an absolute power often fails to notice what goes around him. A kindergarten affiliated with a school foundation instructed the students to shout, “Cheer Up, Prime Minister Abe!” The chairman of the school foundation board is a member of far-right organization Nippon Kaigi, or Japan Conference, the biggest support group of Abe. Abe’s enemy may be Abe himself.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 7, Page 30
*The author is the Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
지난달 16일 도쿄 자민당 본부에서 열린 야마구치현 물산전. 당 총재인 아베 신조 총리가 자신의 지역구 특산물 세일에 나섰다. 함께 온 당 지도부는 야마구치 예찬론을 폈다. 니카이 도시히로 간사장은 “지금 일본은 야마구치를 중심으로 돌고 있다”고 치켜세웠다. 일본 정치의 아베 1강(强) 체제를 빗댄 말이었다. 고무라 마사히코 부총재는 “야마구치현에서 잡을 수 있는 게 뭔가. 총리가 가장 잘 잡히고 있다”고 말했다. 야마구치현 출신 총리가 많다는 얘기였다. 아베 총리를 합치면 8명이나 된다. 그중에서 역대 총리 재임 기간 10위 안에 5명이나 들어 있다. 재직 일수 2886일로 1위인 가쓰라 다로를 비롯해서다. 가쓰라는 메이지ㆍ다이쇼 시대에 걸쳐 세 번이나 총리를 맡았다. 아베의 외종조부 사토 에이사쿠는 2위(2798일), 외조부 기시 노부스케는 10위(1241일)다.
6일 현재 재직 1898일로 역대 6위인 아베가 가쓰라를 제칠 수 있는 길이 열렸다. 자민당이 당대회에서 총재 임기를 현행 연속 ‘2기 6년’에서 ‘3기 9년’으로 연장하면서다. 아베가 내년 당 총재 선거에서 이기면 2019년에 기록은 깨질 수 있다. 여건은 좋다. 현재 내각 지지율이 60% 안팎이다. 자민당은 중ㆍ참의원에서 단독 과반수를 확보하고 있다. 당내에 아베를 이을 유력 정치인도 보이지 않는다. 야당은 고만고만하다.
여론이 핵분열하는 SNS 시대에, 국경에 관계없이 삶이 팍팍해진 저성장 시대에 반석(盤石) 위의 정권은 수수께끼다. 세계의 민주국가에서 아베만큼 권력이 탄탄한 지도자는 찾기 힘들다. 내각제의 총리가 대통령보다 더 강력할 수 있다는 점도 보여준다. 장기 집권과 존재감은 외교 자산이기도 하다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 아베를 후대하고 해외 지도자의 성향을 묻는 것은 우연이 아니다.
아베 1강 체제는 정치 제도와 떼놓을 수 없다. 1994년 도입된 소선거구제가 뿌리 내리면서 당 집행부가 공천권을 주무르게 됐다. 중선거구제 때의 파벌 간 나눠먹기 공천이 사라졌다. 자민당 전체 의원 414명 가운데 40% 이상이 아베 총재 때 첫 당선을 이뤘다. 파벌은 영향력도, 결속력도 떨어졌다. 당은 비(非)주류나 반(反)주류가 없는 총주류파 시대를 맞았다. ‘부(不)자유민주당’이란 말이 나온다. 여기에 총리실 권한과 기능은 더 세졌다.
니카이 간사장은 당대회 후 “아베 총리 후임은 아베 총리라는 것이 내 본심”이라고 말했다. 현재로선 그렇게 될 가능성이 커 보인다. 하지만 아베의 최장기 정권 가도에는 변수도 많다. 중의원 선거, 체감지수가 올라가지 않는 아베노믹스, 장기 집권에 따른 피로현상 등등. 무엇보다 질주하는 절대 권력은 주변을 살피지 못하기 십상이다. 아베 부인이 초등학교 명예교장이던 학교법인의 유치원이 원생에게 “아베 총리 힘내라”라고 시킨 것은 이상 징후다. 이 법인 이사장은 아베의 최대 지원세력인 우익단체 일본회의 회원이다. 아베의 적(敵)은 아베일지 모른다.
오영환 도쿄총국장