Clear up your position, Moon (국문)
문재인, '수권 원하면 안보관부터 분명히 하라'
Mar 08,2017
The main opposition Democratic Party on Monday held a TV debate among candidates running for the party primary for the next presidency, three hours after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles off its eastern coast. Yet none of the candidates brought the issue up.
Instead they mostly expressed opposition to the plan of the Korean and U.S. governments to bring in the Terminal High Altitude Defense Area (Thaad) system for greater protection against North Korean nuclear missile attack.
Moon Jae-in, the leading candidate, said the decision to deploy the system should be left up to the next administration and is an issue that requires a vote from the National Assembly as well as further coordination with the U.S. and China. South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung and other gubernatorial heads running in the primary avoided answering, maintaining “strategic ambiguity.”
South Korea would become the first target of North Korea’s missile attack. North Korea possesses various-distance missiles with a range of between 500 kilometers (311 miles) and 3,000 kilometers like the super-sized Rodong Scud and intercontinental ballistic Musudan missile that puts the entire Korean peninsula under its strike zone. North Korea on Monday blasted off missiles that flew 1,000 kilometers before falling into the East Sea to show off its capacity. South Korea is in need of not only Thaad but more powerful weapons for protection.
Yet president aspirants from the main opposition that are leading the popular polls pay little attention to the gravity of North Korea’s missile threat and instead are finding fault with the Thaad decision that is under process after full agreement with the U.S. Moon must clearly specify whether he backs or opposes the deployment and explain himself.
Following the news of assassination of Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Moon proposed an exchange of South Korean rice for North Korean mineral resources. He claimed the conservatives were using anti-North Korean sentiment to their favor when he came under criticism for discrediting the UN sanctions on North Korea. His ambiguity on Thaad has aggravated public anxiety about his North Korean and security policies.
A security plan is the top requirement for the leader that has the duty to protect 50 million people from North Korean threats. Someone who does not speak frankly on security issues in fear of losing votes is not eligible to represent the people.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 7, Page 30
6일 북한의 미사일 발사 3시간 뒤 더불어민주당의 19대 대선 예비후보 토론회가 열렸다. 그러나 이 문제의 심각성을 정면으로 거론한 후보는 한 명도 없었다. 대신 북한의 핵미사일 공격을 막기 위해 한·미가 추진 중인 사드(THADD·고고도미사일방어) 체계에 대한 이견만 노출했다.
특히 문재인 전 대표는 “사드 배치 권한은 차기 정부가 가져야 하며, 국회 비준 및 미·중과의 협의를 거쳐 결정할 사안”이란 기존 주장만 되풀이했다. 안희정 충남지사 등 다른 주자들이 "애매한 얘기"라며 분명한 입장을 요구했지만 "전략적 모호성을 유지할 필요가 있다"며 답을 피했다.
북한 미사일의 핵심 타깃은 대한민국이다. 노동·스커드·무수단 등 핵탄두를 장착할 수 있는 500~3000km급 미사일들이 우리 영토 전역을 사정권에 두고 있다. 특히 북한은 이번에 1000km급 미사일 네 발을 동시에 발사해 우리 군의 미사일 방어망에 얼마든지 구멍을 낼 수 있다는 메시지를 보냈다. 대한민국은 사드 아니라 더한 무기를 들여놔도 안보를 보장할 수 없는 위기에 처해 있음이 확인된 것이다.
그런데도 지지율 선두를 달리는 야당 대선 주자들은 핵미사일 위협의 심각성을 외면하며 이미 미국과 합의가 끝난 사드 배치를 둘러싸고 갑론을박만 이어가고 있다. 특히 지지율 1위로 차기 대권에 가장 근접해 있는 문 전 대표라면 도대체 사드를 배치하자는 건지, 말자는 건지 확실히 밝히고 배치에 반대한다면 북한의 핵미사일을 막아낼 대안이 뭔지 국민에게 설명할 의무가 있다.
문 전 대표는 북한이 김정남을 암살한 직후 "우리 쌀과 북한의 광물을 교환하자"고 했다. 유엔의 대북 제재를 무시했다는 논란이 일자 "종북몰이"라고 일축했다. 그러면서 사드에 대해선 외교를 핑계로 모호한 태도로 일관하니 많은 국민이 문 전 대표에게 불안감을 느끼는 것도 당연하다.
5000만 국민이 북한의 핵을 머리에 이고 산다고 해도 과언이 아닌 대한민국의 지도자라면 안보관만큼은 확고해야 한다. 표를 의식해 어정쩡한 말로 속내를 감추는 사람은 대통령 자격이 없다.