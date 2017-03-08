Bags a plenty

Luisa Via Roma (LVR), a popular Italian retailer of luxury goods, launched its official Korean website over the weekend. An event to celebrate the occasion was held at the Lotte World Mall on March 3, where LVR CEO Andrea Panconesi appeared to thank Korean consumers for purchasing luxury goods through LVR, despite not having a proper online store exclusively for Korean consumers. Koreans became the seventh largest consumers of LVR last year. The site offers the latest clothing, bags, shoes and fine jewelry from over 600 designer brands as well as exclusive collections only available at LVR. [LVR]