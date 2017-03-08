Latest home trends coming to Seoul fair

The annual Seoul Living Design Fair will kick off its five-day event at COEX in southern Seoul today with the theme “Play at Home.”Celebrating its 23rd edition this year, about 300 brands from both Korea and abroad will showcase the latest in homeware designs. Participating brands include Iloom, Disney, Fritz Hansen, Boe, among many others.Compared to previous years, the fair is being held about a month earlier, which will allow visitors to get ahead in decorating their homes before the beginning of spring, according to organizers.The exhibition halls are divided into Designer’s Choice, Salon de Living Art, Living Deco, Living Trend and British Lifestyle Brands.Concurrently with the fair, the Living Trend Seminar will be held today and Thursday in COEX Conference Room 401. On the first day, the talks will be on Scandinavian interior trends. From 11 a.m., Anton Hogkvist, Interior Director of IKEA Korea, will talk about the changing ways in which people views their homes - from simply a residential space, to now a space that reflects their personalities.Jacob Holm, CEO of Fritz Hansen, and Peter Frandsen, CEO of Verpan will also speak about Scandinavian design trends. On the following day, Korean speakers will talk about lifestyle trends, including Vice President Song Gil-young of Daumsoft, designer Yang Teo and KBS producer Lee Wook-jeong.The fair will run through to Sunday. Tickets cost 10,000 won ($8.71). To register for the seminars, go to livingdesignfair.co.kr. The fair opens from 10:30 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Visitors may enter the exhibition hall until 6 p.m.BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [sharon@joongang.co.kr]