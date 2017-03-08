2017.3.8 Ticket

A touring production of the popular musical “Chicago” is coming back to Korea, following avid responses from Korean theatergoers when the show was last held two years ago. See THEATER, below. [SEENSEE COMPANY]

[THEATER]Known as the second-longest-running musical in the history of Broadway, the touring reproduction of the cast of popular musical “Chicago” is coming to Korea. Known for its social satire of the 1920s, this musical portrays the prison life of the inmates in Cook County prison.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Popular romantic ballet “Giselle” will be performed by the Universal Ballet at the Gangdong Arts Center. “Giselle” premiered in 1985 and began touring the world in 2011, holding sell-out performances. It is now considered one of the company’s representative pieces.The ballet follows Giselle, a young girl who dies of a broken heart after learning that her lover is involved with someone else. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, and 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 70,000 won.Godeok Station, line No. 5, exit 4While the original Shimchung story focuses on the filial piety of Shimchung, this play is a reinterpretation of the original, and puts more emphasis on the meaning of death. The play follows the lives of Seonju and Gannan, two girls who are about to be sacrificed. The two girls approach their impending fate together, and try to figure out the meaning of death with each other.The play starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets are fixed at 30,000 won.Jongno 5-ga Station, line No.1, exit 5In celebration of Seoul Metropolitan Theater’s 20 years, the theater company will present “The Pretenders,” the play’s first premiere in Korea in its 154 years.The story centers around the historic conflict between Hakon, Skule and Nikolas, who represent the monarchy, the noblemen, and the church, respectively.After the death of Sverre Sigurdsson, king of Norway, the three men claim themselves to be the rightful ruler of the now empty throne.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Tuesdays.Tickets range from 20,000 to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Broadway’s touring production of the popular musical “Dreamgirls” will be visiting Korea in April.Featuring favorite songs such as “Listen,” “One Night Only,” and “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” Korean fans will be able to experience these hits and more sung by the new cast.The story follows the African-American trio of Deena, Effie and Lorrell, who repeatedly fail auditions to become singers. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No.2 and No. 8, exit 3Based from the famous Spanish novel written by Miguel de Cervantes, this ballet performance by the Universal Ballet performers show off their flamboyant and dazzling moves. The performance consists of authentic Spanish dances and also provides exotic experiences for the audience.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 100,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 6[MUSIC]Pianist of the legendary Miles Davis Band, and member of illustrious fusion jazz group Return to Forever, Chick Corea returns to Korea with the entirety of the Elektric Band.With live performances described as “like a freight train at full speed,” the Elecktric Band’s energy will no doubt lighten up the LG Arts Center.For half a century and even at the age of 75, Chick Corea has not shown signs of slowing down, with 63 nominations and 22 Grammy Awards speaking volumes in itself.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 ($43.58) to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2 exit 7Korean rapper Beenzino’s last concert, according to his personal Instagram, is happening on March 11. He is praised as a talented rapper and earned his reputation through many hit records such as “Aquaman” and “Boogie On & On”.There will be two performances, one at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.All tickets will cost 66,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Named a noteworthy pianist by the Washington Post, Behzod Aburaimov has made a sensational debut, with many prominent management agencies vying to sign a contract with him.He is planning to show off his charismatic side by playing pieces from Bach, Busoni, Schubert and Beethoven.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday.Tickets are fixed at 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 7Praised as one of the most delicate conductors in authentic Italian Operas, Italian conductor Riccardo Muti is conducting songs written by Verdi with the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra and Vittoria Yeo, who was called the “Cinderella of Opera” by Muti. This concert is the first concert in which all of the songs are from Verdi. The program consists of songs from the Shakespearean play “Macbeth.”The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 220,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1Guitarist super-group “Generation Axe,” consisting of five guitarists - Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi - are performing in Korea. Formed by the famous guitar technician Steve Vai, Generation Axe is a big name for rock and metal music fans. This band is known for its unique and funky performance and incomparable jams.Rock fans are looking forward to the concert as it is rare for the five members to get together because of their busy schedules.The concert starts at 6 p.m.Tickets range from 110,000 won to 132,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Praised as the “Madonna of Korea,” the legendary singer and dancer Kim Wan-sun is holding a solo concert. She is known for her distinctive appearance and funky dance moves. Her hits span the genres of pop, ballad, rock, and even Latin. Her career has also been very diverse, as she has worked in design and acting.The concert begins at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 110,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3The man who has often been credited with the modern popularization of piano music, the French pianist Richard Clayderman is having a recital in Korea. His most popular hits are “Ballad Pour Adeline”, “Les Flours Sauvages”, and “A Comme Amour.” For the first time, ten string players from an orchestra are expected to play alongside the pianist.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 130,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1The stars of the popular JTBC program “Phantom Singer,” including the three groups that made it to the final round, are holding a concert for fans. The show has made the genre of classical crossover quartets popular in Korea and has brought a renewed interest in the world of classical music. The groups will perform songs that have hit the top spots on the music charts in Korea.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on April 28 and 5 p.m. on the 29th.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 110,000 won.Hoegi Station, line No. 1, exit 1[FESTIVAL]Muse In City, Korea’s only festival with an all-female lineup, is to be held in Korea for the fourth time. Famous female singers such as Lee Hyo-ri and Yojo have also participated in the festival in the past.The one-day music festival, which launched in 2013, focuses on female artists within a wide range of music genres.This year’s line up includes Norah Jones and Corinne Bailey Rae, among other female artists. Norah Jones’ visit to Seoul in 2012 sold out and her song “Don’t Know Why” is a favorite among Korean fans. She is expected to play her songs in her new album and her hit songs as well.The time table will be posted on the website.Tickets are 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.The starting time will be announced on the official website on April. 26. One-day tickets will go on sale and the second round of bands will be announced on March 8.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The lineup, released prior to the early-bird ticket being released, features world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai as well as synth-pop duo HONNE.The full lineup will be released in the coming days, and fans will be excited to who will be there, as big names such as pianist Sergio Mendes, band Earth Wind and Fire, R&B singers Eric Benet and Ledisi have all appeared at this long-standing festival. Domestic bands such as J Rabbit, Kiha & The Faces and Standing Egg have all been featured as well.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.