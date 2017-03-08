Roy Kim readies return, new album

Audition program Superstar K4 winner Kim Sang-woo, stage name Roy Kim, is coming back to Korea with a new album planned to be released sometime in April.A source close to Roy Kim said “We are currently working on the album, with a target release in April, but no specific date is chosen.”Roy Kim is most famous for “Bom Bom Bom,” a seasonal anthem for spring that was one of the most loved songs of 2013.Although the album is slated to be released in spring, the source said, “The album’s concept isn’t tied to the spring season.”Roy Kim is currently attending Georgetown University studying business, but is taking the spring semester off to focus on his album and upcoming tour, to be held on June.By Kim Jung-kyoon