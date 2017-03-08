A-list actor mired in controversy

Actor Gang Dong-won has been caught up in a controversy regarding him being a descendant of a pro-Japanese collaborator.The conflict started as a user of Max Movie, a website dedicated to movies, uploaded a list of descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators actors who are currently active in the movie industry, and listed Gang. His great grandfather Lee Jong-man is listed in the pro-Japanese biographical dictionary.YG Entertainment and Gang have both released apologetic statements, but the issue hasn’t seemed to subside currently.Gang cancelled his scheduled recording for his latest movie’s “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned” commentary that was set for Monday, while the future of his appearance in the upcoming movie “1987,” a story that deals with Korean history, remains unknown.By Kim Jung-kyoon