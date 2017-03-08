Uncle Sam can help (국문)

We appreciate the faster-than-expected deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system in South Korea given the ever-increasing threats from North Korea. The North on Sunday fired four intermediate-range missiles into the East Sea after blatantly defying UN Security Council resolutions. It’s only a matter of time until Pyongyang can load miniaturized nuclear warheads onto its missiles.
In such a situation, fast deployment of defensive weapons is a rational decision. Some opponents express concerns about the deployment citing China’s vehement opposition. But the bottom line is our national security. It would be too late if our country is reduced to ashes after an unexpected attack.
If the Thaad deployment is a fait accompli, it is better to wrap it up as quickly as possible. Otherwise, we can hardly avoid unproductive debates over the deployment in the run-up to the upcoming presidential election.
Of course, China will toughen its retaliations as seen in its foreign ministry’s recent threat to “take whatever necessary steps to protest the deployment.” Beijing also warned that Seoul and Washington must take responsibility for what will happen next. The Chinese media also blames Korea for not “notifying Beijing of its earlier-than-expected deployment.” That’s sheer nonsense. What country would tip off a neighbor about its security decisions?
China has embarked on a full-fledged retaliation, ordering its big retail outlets to remove products from Lotte Confectionery, an affiliate of Lotte Group, which offered a golf course as the site for the Thaad battery. But China must not forget that its retaliation will cause massive damage on the Chinese side too. Korean tourists to China have decreased dramatically.
Leader Xi Jinping must understand that Beijing must take responsibility for a growing call in South Korea for a redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons, which were pulled out during the George H. W. Bush administration in the early 1990s. If China helped rein in its ally’s nuclear ambitions, there would be no need for such a reintroduction.
Whatever the case, a tsunami of retaliations will hit South Korea. Our government must take advantage of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visits to Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo in April. His trip to China is primarily aimed at fixing an agenda for a summit between Trump and Xi. Seoul must urge Washington to help stop Beijing’s retaliations — something only Uncle Sam can do.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 8, Page 30
사드 배치 시작…국론분열 없이 마무리해야
차기 정부로서도 부담 더는 셈
틸러슨 방중을 적극 활용해야
한·미가 예상보다 빨리 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한반도 전개에 나선 것은 수긍할 만한 일이다. 국방부가 어제 신속한 전개의 배경으로 설명한 것처럼 북한의 핵미사일 위협이 고도화·가속화되고 있음은 이론의 여지 없는 객관적 사실이다. 북한이 유엔 안전보장이사회 결의를 깔보고 지난달 12일에 이어 보란 듯 미사일 4발을 연달아 쏜 게 바로 그제였다. 게다가 소형화에 성공한 핵폭탄을 미사일에 장착할 날이 카운트다운에 들어갔다는 것도 분명한 현실이다.
이렇듯 나라의 안보가 백척간두(百尺竿頭)의 상황에서 방어용 무기를 빨리 배치하려는 것은 지극히 합리적인 결정이다. 나라 한편에서는 중국의 반대 등을 이유로 사드 배치에 반대하는 목소리가 존재한다. 하지만 국가의 안위는 어떤 것과도 바꿀 수 없는 절대적 가치다. 북한 김정은 정권의 기습 도발로 온 산천이 잿더미로 변한 뒤 뉘우친들 무슨 소용이 있겠는가.
사드 조기 배치가 기정사실이라면 이참에 국론 분열을 봉합하는 계기로 삼는 게 슬기로운 자세다. 이대로 가면 대선이 치러지더라도 사드를 둘러싼 비생산적 논쟁은 피할 수 있다. 차기 정부로서도 혼란을 부추길 큰 짐 하나를 내려놓은 셈이다. 그러니 정치권에서도 더는 왈가왈부해선 안 된다.
다만 우려되는 것은 사드 배치에 반대해온 중국의 몽니가 더욱 극렬해질 거라는 점이다. 중국 외교부는 "한·미 사드 배치를 결연히 반대하고 필요한 조처를 하겠다"며 "이에 발생하는 모든 뒷감당은 한국과 미국이 져야 한다"고 발표했다. 보복하겠다고 대놓고 밝힌 것과 다름없다. 중국 언론들은 "한국이 사드 배치를 사전에 알려주지 않았다"고 비난하지만 이는 생떼에 지나지 않는다. 어느 국가가 언제, 어디에 무기를 배치한다고 옆 나라에 알려주는가.
엊그제 중국 당국은 대형 매장에서 롯데제과 제품을 빼라고 지시한 데 이어 한국산 게임 수입을 막고 나섰다고 한다. 대국답지 않는 처사다. 중국은 한국에 대한 보복을 일삼으면 결국 자신에게도 막대한 손해가 될 것임을 잊지 말아야 한다. 실제로 중국 당국에 의한 유커(游客∙중국인 관광객) 방한 금지 조치 이후 중국행 한국 관광객 역시 격감했다고 한다.
한반도에 전술핵을 재도입해야 한다는 목소리가 나오는 것도 중국의 잘못된 처신 때문임을 시진핑 정권은 명심해야 한다. 중국이 북한의 핵위협을 제대로 막아냈더라면 전술핵은 물론 사드 반입 얘기도 애초부터 나오지 않았다.
아무리 한국과 미국이 설득해도 앞으로 중국의 보복 쓰나미가 몰려올 것만은 틀림없다. 그래도 후폭풍을 최소화하기 위해 우리 정부는 오는 20일께로 예정된 렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관의 한·중·일 3개국 순방을 절호의 기회로 활용해야 한다. 틸러슨의 방중 목적은 4월로 예정된 미·중 정상회담을 위한 의제 조율로 알려져 있지만 양측 간에 사드 문제가 논의될 공산이 크다. 미국으로 하여금 한국에 대한 중국의 보복을 중단시키도록 해야 한다. 불편한 진실이지만 현 상황에서 중국을 달래고 막는 건 미국만이 할 수 있다.