Incheon International holds on to title of world’s top airport

Incheon International Airport has secured its title as the world’s top airport for 12 consecutive years on an assessment by Airports Council International, a consultative body for about 1,800 airports in the world, the airport company said Tuesday.The airport has held on to its crown since 2005, when it won just four years after opening, marking the longest reign among the world’s airports.Incheon International Airport received 4.99 out of a maximum score of five and was ranked No.1 in combined rankings.“The result is meaningful because it has been earned through innovative efforts and improvements made in overall airport operations after baggage delays and illegal entry incidents that broke out earlier last year,” the airport said in a statement.Incheon International Airport handled 57.76 million travelers last year, a 17.2 percent increase from the previous year. During peak seasons, the airport handled an average 200,000 travelers a day.