Nautilus Hyosung opens ATM service center in the United States

Nautilus Hyosung America, an ATM manufacturer under the conglomerate Hyosung Group, has opened a 24-hour service center in the United States to oversee the 9,000 machines installed in 32 states across the country.The move comes as demand for ATMs in America is growing. The company said it aims to strengthen its service quality and build its competitive presence in the market. While the company does employ engineers in the U.S., this is the first centralized aftersales service location that Hyosung has established in the country.The ATM manufacturer has a dominant presence in the U.S. with 45 percent market share.