Task force named for PyeongChang

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday it has formed a task force to discuss how to promote and support the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games set to open in the eastern Korean county of Pyeongchang, Gangwon, early next year.Park Enna, ambassador for public diplomacy, will lead the team until 100 days before the opening of the international sports competitions. After D-100, Vice Foreign Minister Ahn Chong-ghee will helm the team, according to the ministry.The task force had its first meeting Tuesday with officials from all relevant government offices attending. It discussed ways to better promote the events at home and abroad through overseas diplomatic missions and support liaison for major foreign guests. Also discussed was how to render administrative support to participants, including visa issuance, ministry officials said.“We’ll render support necessary to make the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games a success,” a ministry official familiar with the matter said.The Winter Olympics are set to run from Feb. 9-25, 2018, in Pyeongchang, some 180 kilometers (112 miles) east of Seoul, and the neighboring towns of Gangneung and Jeongseon.Yonhap