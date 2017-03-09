Korean economy without China (국문)

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance presented a report to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is acting president, that included the risk factors that may shake the Korean economy and response plans. Back then, concerns were growing over the trade protectionism stance of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Trump administration in the United States. But in the report, the biggest “concern” that the ministry officials mentioned was China, not America.
The China risk came first due to its uncertainty. While we could predict where the U.S. was headed, China is simply a mystery. And the impact on the Korean economy is more direct. The international finance team was especially worried that the interest rate increase in the United States and the intensified trade dispute between Washington and Beijing would affect Korea’s financial market and exchange rate considerably.
China’s meaning in the Korean economy has changed so much, even without the discord over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system. In the past 10 years, we’ve always used “high demand” to describe the Chinese economy. Its massive market and undying growth engine have filled the gap left by the U.S. since the global financial crisis. But now, “risk” and “effect” are more often associated with China.
One of the factors that fan uncertainty is the rough and immature attitude of the Chinese authority exposed in the course of economic retaliation. Experts say that it is up to the Chinese authorities’ management ability to make a soft landing in the medium-growth era.
Yet, more people are expressing skepticism, especially Korean economic officials. In the past, they have experience of operating a “state-run economy” under authoritarian political systems similar to China. While the government control may be strong at first, it is bound to lose its tight grip over time, and the signs are already showing. A high-level finance official said, “China’s unorganized response over the stock market crash and attempts to secure the foreign currency reserve limit are reminiscent of the trial and error that Korea went through in the past.”
Nevertheless, one thing is clear on Korea’s part. We cannot expect the sweet fruits of China’s overwhelming demands. “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked,” said Warren Buffett. Korea’s vulnerable spots, excessive dependency on trade and delayed restructuring, have been exposed.
Once, people talked about the “Korean economy without Samsung.” It was an extreme assumption, but it reminded us of the risk associated with excessive dependency. The same goes for the “Korean economy without China.” It may be challenging at first, but if we catch up on the homework, Chinese authorities’ retaliation could be a “blessing in disguise” for the Korean economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 8, Page 30
*The author is the deputy economic and industrial news editor at JTBC.
CHO MIN-GEUN
연초 기획재정부가 황교안 대통령 권한대행에게 보고한 업무계획에는 한국 경제를 흔들 수 있는 나라 밖 위험 요인과 대응방안이 포함됐다. 출범을 앞둔 미국 트럼프 행정부의 보호무역주의 공세에 대한 우려가 커지던 시점이었다. 하지만 보고 과정에서 기재부 실무자들이 가장 큰 ‘걱정거리’로 언급한 건 미국이 아닌 중국이었다.
중국 리스크를 앞세운 건 특유의 불확실성 때문이다. 그나마 예측을 해볼 수 있는 미국과 달리 중국은 어디로 튈지 그야말로 안갯속이라는 이유에서다. 게다가 그 향방이 우리 경제에 미치는 파급효과도 직접적이다. 국제금융 라인은 특히 미국의 금리 인상 여파가 본격화하고, 미·중 간 통상 갈등까지 심화할 경우 금융시장과 환율을 고리로 우리에게도 적지 않은 불똥이 떨어질 것이란 우려를 하고 있다.
고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계를 놓고 시작된 갈등이 아니더라도 중국이라는 존재가 한국 경제에 갖는 의미는 이처럼 크게 변했다. 지난 10여 년간은 중국 경제를 말할 때 늘 ‘특수(特需)’라는 수식어가 붙었다. 거대한 시장, 지치지 않는 성장엔진으로 글로벌 금융위기 이후 미국의 공백을 메우면서다. 하지만 지금은 특수라는 말보다 ‘리스크’ 혹은 ‘불똥’이란 수식어가 붙는 경우가 더 잦다.
불확실성을 키우는 요인 중 하나가 이번 경제 보복 과정에서도 드러난 거칠고 미성숙한 중국 당국이다. 전문가들은 중속 성장 시대로 진입한 중국 경제가 연착륙할 수 있을지는 중국 당국의 관리 능력에 달렸다고 말한다.
하지만 회의감을 표시하는 이들이 부쩍 늘고 있다. 특히 우리 경제관료들 사이에서 그렇다. 이들은 과거 중국과 유사한 권위주의적 정치체제 아래에서 ‘관치 경제’를 운용해 봤다. 당장은 중국 당국의 통제력이 막강해 보이지만 시간이 갈수록 힘이 빠질 수밖에 없고, 이미 그런 조짐이 곳곳에서 나타나고 있다는 게 이들의 지적이다. 금융당국 고위 관계자는 “증시 급락 때 좌충우돌하던 모습이나, 외환보유액 방어선을 맞추려 기를 쓰는 모습에서 과거 우리가 겪었던 시행착오가 연상됐다”고 말했다.
어쨌든 우리 입장에서 하나는 확실해졌다. 과거와 같은 중국 특수의 단물을 기대하기는 어렵다는 것이다. “썰물이 오면 누가 벌거벗고 헤엄쳤는지 알 수 있다”는 워런 버핏의 말처럼 한국 경제의 취약점도 뚜렷히 드러나고 있다. 과도한 무역 의존도, 지연된 구조조정 등이 그것이다.
한때 ‘삼성 없는 한국 경제’란 말이 화두가 된 적이 있다. 극단적인 가정이었지만 과도한 쏠림이 빚을 수 있는 위험에 대해 경각심을 주는 역할을 했다. ‘중국 없는 한국 경제’도 같은 맥락이다. 당장은 힘들겠지만 지금이라도 미뤄둔 숙제를 서둘러 해 간다면 이번 중국 당국의 ‘보복 소동’ 역시 한국 경제에는 ‘위장된 축복’이 될 수도 있을 것이다.
조민근 JTBC 경제산업부 차장