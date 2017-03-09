The dementia threat (국문)
치매 환자 100만 시대, 우리 가족 모두의 문제다
Mar 09,2017
The heart-breaking story of a 74-year-old husband of a dementia patient ending up behind bars for strangling his wife and attempting to take his own life to end the agony for their children would not feel foreign to many families dealing with illness in the family in a society graying fast. He drank a bottle of pesticide, but survived to serve three years in prison. One man in his 50s who was exhausted after caring for ailing parents in their 80s also chose to end his and their lives. Illness often becomes a deadly conflict between the parents and offspring and among siblings due to physical and financial burden.
Dementia brings grief and often tragedy to entire family. The number of patients aged of 65 and higher are increasing. According to the health ministry, the number would surge to 1 million in 2024 from last year’s 680,000 and reach over 2 million in 2050. The cost for an individual and nation could become astronomical. The medical cost of 20.3 million won ($17,644) per person or 13 trillion won in total in 2015 is estimated to reach 106 trillion won in 2050 to outpace the country’s defense spending. Dementia could break the individual, family, and society.
Meticulous planning should start immediately. The government in 2008 has begun a battle with dementia and initiated around-the-clock visit care program and insurance coverage for long-term care.
But that does not ease day-to-day suffering. The Japanese government renovates homes to serve the patients better and subsidizes development and commercialization of nursing robots. The Italian government grants two years leave from work for family caregivers. The Netherlands built a town for dementia patients so that they get daily care from medical professionals. Dementia can hit us and our family without warning. We must cope and address the problem together.
고령화 사회의 그늘인 치매 환자에 얽힌 사연은 찡하다. 일흔넷 남편은 가족을 몰라보고 대소변도 가리지 못하는 아내 앞에서 무기력했다. 자신도 아파오자 자식에게 짐만 될 것 같아 황혼의 나이에 비극적 선택을 했다. 아내의 목을 조르고 독극물을 마셨다. 운명은 얄궂었다. 자신만 살아남아 감옥에 갇혔다. 이런 비극은 이 부부만의 일이 아니다. 50대 남성은 80대 부모 수발을 하다 함께 극단적 선택을 했고, 부모 부양과 돈 문제로 형제자매가 원수가 되기도 했다. 긴 병에 백년해로도, 효자도 없다는 게 빈말이 아니다.
이처럼 치매 환자 가족들의 고통은 눈물겹다. 중앙일보가 3회 시리즈로 보도한 ‘치매 환자 100만 시대’를 통해 본 고령화 사회의 현실이다. 65세 이상 치매 환자는 계속 늘어난다. 보건복지부에 따르면 지난해 68만 명에서 2024년 100만 명, 2050년에는 200만 명을 넘어설 전망이다. 이에 따른 개인·국가의 관리 비용은 천문학적이다. 2015년 1인당 2030만원, 총 13조원이던 것이 2050년에는 국방비를 추월해 106조원으로 불어난다. 치매가 개인·가정·정부의 살림을 거덜내는 사회적 질환이 되는 것이다.
이에 대비하려면 지금부터 예방·관리 체계를 더 촘촘히 짜야 한다. 정부는 2008년 ‘치매와의 전쟁’을 선포한 이후 선별검사와 노인장기요양보험, 24시간 방문요양서비스 등을 시행했다. 하지만 홍보 부족으로 치매 검사는 겉돌고 요양보험 수혜자와 간병 인력도 턱없이 부족하다. 경남·울산·광주·세종시에는 광역치매센터조차 없다. 시설과 인력 확충이 시급한 것이다.
더 절실한 것은 피부에 와 닿는 돌봄 서비스다. 선진국을 눈여겨봐야 한다. 일본은 간병에 필요한 집 개조 비용을 대주고 정부 주도로 요양·배설케어로봇 실용화에도 나섰다. 이탈리아는 보호자에게 2년의 돌봄 휴가를 주고, 네덜란드는 치매마을을 만들어 의료진이 환자의 일상생활을 도와준다고 한다. 치매가 언제 닥칠지 모르는 나와 내 가족, 우리 모두의 일이라는 공감대가 형성된 것이다. 우리도 범사회적인 인식 전환이 필요하다.