A family in peril (국문)

A video posted on YouTube Wednesday shocked the world. In the footage, Kim Han-sol — the eldest son of Kim Jong-nam, who was allegedly assassinated by North Korean agents last month at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia — says, “My father has been killed a few days ago. I am currently with my mother and sister.”
Cheollima Civil Defense, a group supposedly engaged in humanitarian activities for North Korean defectors, posted the video on the global video-sharing website, explaining that Kim’s family requested help after Kim Jong-nam’s assassination. The group also stated that it immediately helped them move to a safe place after meeting them. If that’s true, Kim Han-sol might have taken refuge in an unidentified country to escape from North Korean agents after he and his family’s safety also was threatened by the North Korean government after his father’s death.
Our government needs to find where Kim Han-sol and his family are and check if they are still safe because they were victimized by the Kim Jong-un regime even though they had been members of the ruling class. Kim Han-sol is the first great-grandchild of North Korea’s founding father Kim Il Sung. If they need protection, our government must find ways to help them survive.
In case they want to defect to South Korea, the government must consider ways to ensure their safety after their arrival here. The survivors can help lay bare the brutal nature of the recalcitrant regime in Pyongyang through public testimony. The international community also must take advantage of the video posting to roll up its sleeves to rescue victims of the ruthless regime and enhance their human rights.
Evidence of the rogue state’s violence and recklessness are plenty. On Tuesday, for instance, North Korea shocked the world once again by banning Malaysian nationals in the North from departing from the country after diplomatic conflict arose between Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur over the heinous murder of Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia. At the moment, eleven Malaysians — three diplomats and their families and two officials dispatched from the World Food Program — are staying in North Korea on official duty. Detaining them is a brazen violation of international law and diplomatic custom — practices that Pyongyang excels at.
We cannot but question what really forced North Korea to kill Kim Jong-nam through toxic chemicals the international society strictly bans.
The North’s act of taking the innocent Malaysian people hostage will only aggravate its isolation. The action will only deepen the international community’s skepticism about the appropriateness of the North’s UN membership. The clock is ticking.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 9, Page 30
김정남의 아들 김한솔로 짐작되는 인물이 어제 동영상 사이트 유튜브에 등장한 것은 비상한 관심을 끈다. 이 인물은 “아버지는 며칠 전에 살해당했다”며 “어머니와 여동생과 함께 있다”고 말했다. 동영상을 게재한 ‘천리마 민방위’는 “김정남 피살 이후 그 가족에게서 도움이 필요하다고 요청이 왔다”며 “급속히 그들을 만나 안전한 곳으로 직접 이동해 드렸다”고 밝혔다. 이 같은 내용이 사실이라면 김한솔은 북한의 손길을 피해 가족과 함께 모처로 피신한 것으로 볼 수 있다. 북한 정권에 의해 김정남 가족들이 위협받았을 가능성도 배제할 수 없다.
정부는 김한솔과 그 가족을 추적해 이들의 소재를 파악하고 안전 여부를 확인할 필요가 있다. 김한솔은 김일성 주석의 장손으로서 북한의 기득권자였지만 이제는 김정은 정권에 탄압받는 피해자가 됐다. 혹시나 이들이 신변보호를 필요로 하는 상황이라면 적극적으로 지원할 방안을 찾아야 한다. 원할 경우 한국으로 데려오는 방안까지 진지하게 고민해야 할 것이다. 북한 정권의 폭력적인 본질을 행동으로 증언할 수 있는 사람들이기 때문이다. 이번 사건이 국제사회가 북한 정권 피해자들의 구출과 인권 활동을 본격적으로 지원하는 계기가 될 가능성에도 대비해야 한다.
북한이 김정남 암살 사건으로 외교 갈등을 벌이고 있는 말레이시아를 겨냥해 지난 7일 자국 내 말레이시아 국민의 출국을 금지한 조치도 비정상국가의 폭력성을 보여준 것이다. 현재 북한에 체류하는 말레이시아인은 대사관 직원 3명과 가족 6명, 유엔 세계식량계획(WFP) 관계자 2명 등으로 모두 공무로 머물고 있다. 이런 사람들을 억류한 것은 국제법과 외교 관례를 대놓고 무시한 것이다. 도대체 국제사회가 금지하는 화학무기까지 동원해 김정남을 살해한 배경이 무엇이기에 이를 덮으려고 무고한 말레이시아 국민의 발목을 묶으면서까지 압박하는지 묻지 않을 수 없다. 북한의 ‘인질극’은 고립을 자초하고 유엔 회원국 자격에 대한 국제적인 회의론만 부추길 뿐이다. 김정일 암살 사건 앞에 떳떳하다면 진실부터 밝히면 될 것이다.