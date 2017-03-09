Daughter of president’s pal stripped of diploma

A local high school Wednesday nullified the diploma of the daughter of a close friend of President Park Geun-hye, after multiple records of her academic affairs were found to have been fabricated.Seoul Chungdam High School said on its website that it has corrected the academic grades of Chung Yoo-ra, the only daughter of Choi Soon-sil, and invalidated the awards she received from the school. Choi is the presidential friend at the center of a massive political scandal that led to Park’s impeachment in December.Chung, currently held in custody in Denmark, has been embroiled in a scandal following allegations that she received undue favors in admission and academic affairs at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University based on her mother’s ties to Park. Similar irregularities have been detected at the high school.A former head of the university and a number of professors are currently standing trial over their involvement in the alleged wrongdoings.Following the high school’s move, the highest level of education Chung has completed has been modified to middle school.Korean special prosecutors, who wrapped up a probe into the scandal surrounding Park and Choi last week, have asked Denmark to send Chung to Seoul for questioning but the Danish prosecution said it needs more time to make a decision.Chung, 21, has so far refused to voluntarily return home to face a probe.Chung’s mother Choi is standing trial for corruption.Yonhap