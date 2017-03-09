Jay Park surprises fans with ‘Hulk Hogan’

Multi-entertainer and CEO of music label AOMG, Jay Park released a surprise single, “Hulk Hogan,” yesterday without any previous announcement.Jay Park, who had a successful 2016, releasing a studio album and an EP along with many singles and features, was acknowledged with two accolades in the 14th Korean Music Awards, winning Best R&B and Soul Album and Musician of the Year. Park was also awarded Musician of the Year and Album of the Year in the 1st Korean Hip Hop Awards.The song is a return to his hip-hop roots, as he has delved in the R&B genre during the past year.Interestingly, “Hulk Hogan” was first released on music sharing service Soundcloud in late 2016 and was deleted soon after. The release was a follow-up to a series of Instagram posts, as a response to rumors Park didn’t take kindly to.By Kim Jung-kyoon