Jay Park surprises fans with ‘Hulk Hogan’
Mar 09,2017
Multi-entertainer and CEO of music label AOMG, Jay Park released a surprise single, “Hulk Hogan,” yesterday without any previous announcement.
Jay Park, who had a successful 2016, releasing a studio album and an EP along with many singles and features, was acknowledged with two accolades in the 14th Korean Music Awards, winning Best R&B and Soul Album and Musician of the Year. Park was also awarded Musician of the Year and Album of the Year in the 1st Korean Hip Hop Awards.
The song is a return to his hip-hop roots, as he has delved in the R&B genre during the past year.
Interestingly, “Hulk Hogan” was first released on music sharing service Soundcloud in late 2016 and was deleted soon after. The release was a follow-up to a series of Instagram posts, as a response to rumors Park didn’t take kindly to.
By Kim Jung-kyoon