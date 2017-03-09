Struggling Superstar K will not air in 2017

Superstar K, the hit music audition program that inspired numerous others, will not be returning to fans in 2017. A source from Mnet, the channel that broadcasts the yearly audition program, said, “There is no Superstar K in this year’s lineup. The show isn’t finished, but there are internal discussions going on regarding the show’s future.”Superstar K, which started off in 2009, was the first program to bring the audition format to Korea. It has spawned numerous loved artists such as Huh Gak, Ulala Session, Busker Busker and Roy Kim during its eight seasons.However, due to the many alternative audition programs to choose from, the show has seen declining viewership ratings and interest since its fourth season.The series looked to discard the traditional format and revamp the series by adding more judges to the competition last season. However, the show still did not spark much interest.By Kim Jung-kyoon