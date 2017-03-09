England finds e-cigarettes can help smokers quit

Electronic cigarettes may be effective for those who want to quit smoking, a British health authority said Thursday.Martin Dockrell, head of the tobacco control program at Public Health England, said during a symposium in Seoul that electronic cigarettes contributed to lowering the smoking rate in England. He added that the products contain fewer toxins and carcinogens than traditional tobacco products, contrary to popular belief.According to the Korea Food Forum, organizer of the symposium, 35 percent of people surveyed in England who tried quitting smoking said using electronic cigarettes was most effective.The smoking rate in England was 29 percent in 1996 but fell to 16.9 percent by 2015.