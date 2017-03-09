Debate erupts over accuracy of translations : Literary experts point to faults in English version of “The Vegetarian”

Han Kang and Deborah Smith together won the Man Booker International Prize in May of last year for “The Vegetarian.” The original Korean-language version (top) was first published in 2007. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Top: Deborah Smith, a British translator of Korean novels. Above: Cho Jae-ryong, a literary critic and translator himself, said Smith often chose the wrong subjects in her translation. He said it’s also important that Korean critics not unilaterally praise Smith but create an environment to better foster more foreign translators of Korean. [JOONGANG ILBO, KIM SEONG-RYONG]

“‘Now you’ve forgotten all your worries,’ my father-in-law pronounced, taking up his spoon and chopsticks. ‘Completely seized the moment!’” reads one of the lines in the English translation of “The Vegetarian.”The book, written by Korean author Han Kang and published in Korea in 2007, was translated into English by Deborah Smith, a British translator of Korean novels. Han and Smith together won the Man Booker International Prize 2016 in May of last year.However, that very sentence is only one of several incorrect translations in the book, according to Korean experts.In the original Korean version of this scene - where Yeong-hye’s father is consoling his daughter, who’s suddenly decided to become a radical vegetarian, and his son-in-law, this sentence is clearly without a subject, which is often the case in the Korean language.However, most Korean readers would know that in this sentence the subject is “I” or the father-in-law. However, Smith has translated the sentence so that the subjects are Yeong-hye and her husband.Cho Jae-ryong, an award-winning literary critic pointed out that this is simply because Smith’s command of the Korean language is inadequate. Cho, who’s also a French literature professor at Korea University, wrote in a quarterly literary magazine the problems of Smith’s translation of “The Vegetarian.”The writing is titled, “How Does Translation Win?”He told the JoongAng Ilbo that, “I told journalists when ‘The Vegetarian’ won the Man Booker International Prize it’s ‘the victory of translation,’” adding that he meant that technically, it’s Smith’s translation of ‘The Vegetarian’ that won the prize and not Han Kang’s. For that reason he considered it necessary that he thoroughly compare the original Korean version with Smith’s English translation, as well as Jong Eun-jin’s French translation.Cho, a translator himself, said that from the first three pages it was evident that Smith was having difficulty interpreting Korean. Smith often made mistakes with sentences where subjects are absent, according to Cho, something that many foreigners who translate Korean struggle with.“Misinterpreting the subject may not be a big problem,” he said, “but what is a bigger problem is that through these mistakes she failed to deliver the text’s distinct characteristics.” For instance, protagonist Yeong-hye is someone who is passive and even dreamlike, suppressed by Korea’s patriarchal system for a long time. However, Smith’s incorrect interpretation portrayed her as someone who is active and rational.Cho said that these days creative translation is somewhat common so that a literary piece’s style and color remain poignant, however he believes Smith has taken that too far. “Instead of focusing on the accurate command of the grammar, structure, phrase and vocabulary of the Korean language, she seemed to be more focused on arranging the words so that they are befitting the image of the original.”But Cho emphasized that his writing is by no means intended to criticize, but rather he believes “for the advancement of Korean literature, there should be more ‘Smiths.’” But it’s also important that Korean critics shouldn’t unilaterally praise Smith but create an environment to better foster more foreign translators of the Korean language.“It’s also quite hypocritical how [Korean critics] would scrutinize the Korean translation of foreign literature to every word, but unconditionally hail Smith’s translation,” he said. “It’s a double standard.”In fact, Smith’s erroneous translation of “The Vegetarian” was also at the center of attention at a literary symposium in January. Jeong Myeong-kyo, a professor of Korean language and literature at Yonsei University, said at the symposium held on Jan. 11 at the university that Smith would omit some words in the original and add new words that are not in the original.He compared Smith’s translation with Janet Hong’s translation in 2010. For instance, in the part that describes how Yeong-hye looks, Hong wrote “she had chapped sallow skin,” while Smith wrote “jaundiced, sickly-looking skin.” In the original, it clearly says that Yeong-hye’s skin is chapped and yellow.However, Jeong also said that he’s unsure if Smith’s translation style is ideal or not.Other experts also agree that how much rewriting is allowed in literary translation is difficult to say. Kim Seok-hee, a translator, said that the judgement would depend on “whether a moral standard is more important than an aesthetic one or the other way around.”He added that he supports creative translation as long as the original is not extremely re-written.BY SHIN JUNE-BONG [hkim@joongang.co.kr]‘“이제 너희 걱정은 다 잊어버렸다. 완전히 자리를 잡았구나.” 장인이 수저를 들며 한마디 했다.’지난해 5월 소설가 한강(47)에게 영국 맨부커인터내셔널상을 안긴 장편 『채식주의자』의 한 대목이다. 이 작품의 영어번역으로 상을 공동수상한 영국인 데버러 스미스(29)는 ‘문제의 대목’을 다음과 같이 영어로 옮겼다.‘‘Now you’ve forgotten all your worries,’ my father in-law pronounced, taking up his spoon and chopsticks. ‘Completely seized the moment!’’한국어 원문 첫 문장 ‘이제 너희 걱정은 다 잊어버렸다’의 생략된 주어가 영어판에서는 ‘you’로 되살아났다. 과격하게 채식주의자로 돌변한 딸 영혜와 그로 인해 골치 썩는 사위를 장인(영혜의 아버지)이 도닥거리는 장면인데, 웬만한 한국어 독해력 소지자라면 쉽게 알 수 있는 ‘생략 주어(=장인)’를 스미스는 엉뚱하게도 너희, 즉 영혜와 사위로 둔갑시켰다. 왜 이런 ‘사고’가 발생한 걸까.스미스의 한국어 장악력이 떨어지기 때문이라는 게 고려대 불문과 조재룡 교수의 진단이다. 스미스의 한국어가 서툴러서 생긴 오역(誤譯)이라는 얘기다. ‘채식주의자 영어 번역’ 논란 2라운드다. 『채식주의자』 영어 번역 논란은 지난 1월 문학평론가 정과리씨가 처음 제기했다.<중앙일보 2017년 1월 10일자 22면>번역가로도 활동하는 조 교수는 중편 ‘채식주의자’ 전체를 영어판은 물론 재불 번역가 정은진씨의 불어 번역판과도 비교했다.스미스 영어번역의 문제점을 A4지 15쪽 분량에 조목조목 짚은 ‘번역은 무엇으로 승리하는가?’를 이번 주 시판되는 계간 문학동네 봄호에 발표한다.지난 3일 고려대 연구실. 조 교수는 “지난해 수상 당시 의미를 묻는 기자들의 질문에 일단 번역의 승리라고 말해주곤 했다”고 밝혔다. 엄밀하게 말하면 번역판이 수상을 한 것이라는 의미였다. “정작 어떤 번역인지 직접 확인해봐야겠다는 생각에 영어·불어판본을 대조해보니 첫 세 페이지쯤에서 스미스가 전체적으로 한국어 해석에 어려움을 겪었다는 인상을 받았다”고 했다. 그 키워드로 들여다 보니 주어가 생략된 문장의 번역이 상당 부분 잘못됐더라는 것. “한국어를 번역하는 외국인들이 가장 어려워하는, 문장의 생략된 주어 찾기에서 스미스는 번번이 실수했다”고 지적했다.조 교수는 “주어를 잘못 짚는 단순 오역은 큰 문제가 아닐 수 있다”고 했다. “이러한 실수로 인해 텍스트의 특수성을 제대로 전달하지 못한 점이 좀 더 심각한 문제로 보인다”고 주장했다. 가령 주인공 영혜는 한국적 가부장제에 짓눌린 수동적이고 몽환적인 캐릭터다. 한데 스미스의 번역에서는 능동적이고 이성적인 여성으로 그려졌다는 지적이다. 주어를 혼동하거나 구문을 잘못 해석한 탓이다.조 교수는 “요즘은 작품의 문체나 특수성을 살리기 위해 원문을 어느 정도 독창적으로 옮기는 ‘언술번역’이 일반적”이라고 소개했다. “그렇더라도 스미스는 너무 나간 것 같다”고 지적했다. “한국어 문법, 통사, 구문, 어휘 등에 대한 장악력에 신경쓰기보다 원문에서 느껴지는 이미지에 맞도록 낱말을 배치하는데 집중한 것으로 보인다”고 했다. 없는 문장을 덧붙이는 등 창조적 변용을 가했다는 지적이다. 그러다보니 문장이 유려한 ‘스미스의 채식주의자’는 탄생했는지 몰라도 한국어 원본과는 너무도 다른 모습이라고 지적했다.조 교수는 “이번 글이 비판이 목적은 아니다”라고 했다. “오히려 한국문학 발전을 위해 제2, 제3의 스미스가 나와야 한다”고 강조했다. 그러려면 “스미스가 큰 일을 했다고 해서 한국문단이 이런저런 역할을 몰아주려 할 게 아니라 또 다른 스미스가 나올 수 있는 환경을 마련하는 게 더 중요하다”고 했다. 가령 외국인을 위한 한국어 문법책 확충이 그런 일이다.“외국 문학의 한국어 번역은 토씨 하나까지 엄격하게 비판하면서 스미스 번역은 무조건 떠받는 건 다소 위선적이며 이중잣대처럼 느껴진다”고 했다.글=신준봉 기자 inform@joongang.co.kr사진=김경록 기자