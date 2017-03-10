Resetting Korea-China ties (국문)
사드 사태를 한·중 경제관계 리셋의 계기로 삼아야
Mar 10,2017
China is unrelenting in its economic retaliation for South Korea’s deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system.
We are appalled by the high-handed way China is punishing a neighbor, as if it is a vassal in the feudal days. Fundamentally, we must seek alternative markets and strengthen the competitiveness of our brands.
Washington has slapped a record $1.19 billion fine on China’s telecommunication equipment provider ZTE for breaching U.S. export control laws in selling products and services to North Korea and Iran as a kind of punitive action on Beijing’s response to Thaad. But we do not have such a powerful response mechanism.
We have warned ourselves of the risk of too much reliance on the Chinese economy, but have been complacent. We are now forced to seek new markets. The pitiful consequence of complacency is the shutdown of the Nanta performance theater and an empty Jeju.
We must draw other Asian tourists. Taiwan turned to Southeast Asians after visitors from the mainland ceased going there when the new government proved unyielding to Beijing’s will. Japan and Norway shifted to develop alternative markets after China’s vengeful ban on rare earths and salmon.
Consumer products like cosmetics and food, tourism, online shopping, retail and entertainment have been hit by China’s sanctions. Trade data would be less hurt as intermediary and capital products make up more than 70 percent of exports to China. But because China’s growth is stalling and accelerating localization, prospects for exports are also murky. Korea Inc. must develop other markets such as India, Africa and Latin America.
Korea and China have benefited since normalizing diplomatic relations a quarter of a century ago. Korean companies have capitalized on favorable terms to make products cheap. China’s spending helped bolster Korea’s domestic demand. The two countries have become strategic and comprehensive partners. China is Korea’s biggest trading partner, and Korea is the fourth largest trader with China.
But China’s actions raise the question of its genuine consideration of Korea. China is turning from the world’s largest industrial powerhouse to the largest consumer market. We must overhaul our economic relationship with China. The state and private sector should join forces to develop new markets and retail and sales network as well as fine-tuning export and corporate support system.
외교 행패 수준의 차이나 리스크
내공 키우며 대체시장 모색해야
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한국 배치에 대한 중국의 보복 수위가 수그러들 기미를 보이지 않는다. 이제 시작일지 모른다. 과거 조공국을 대하 듯하는 중화 패권주의 행태에 어이가 없다. 더 이상 머리를 조아리지 않으려면 나름의 대안이 시급하다. 중국을 대체하거나 보완할 시장을 모색하면서 경제력을 쌓아가는 길밖에 없다. 미국 정부가 북한과 거래한 혐의로 중국 통신장비기업 ZTE에 1조3700억원이라는 기록적 벌금을 물린 것도 사드에 대한 중국의 거친 태도에 날카롭게 반응한 듯 보인다. 이런 완력이 없는 한국으로선 대중 경제의존도를 점차 낮춰서 경제적 볼모가 되는 일은 막아야 한다.
사실 중국에 대한 경제의존도를 낮추자는 목소리는 어제오늘의 일이 아니다. 하지만 쉽고 달콤한 파이에 안주해 오다가 이런 일을 당했다. 어찌 보면 떠밀려서라도 환골탈태할 좋은 기회다. 중국인 관광객이 확 줄자 휴관을 결정한 서울 ‘난타’ 공연장, 외국인 관광객의 80% 넘는 유커(중국인 여행객)가 빠지자 패닉에 휩싸인 제주도, 모두 정상의 모습은 아니다.
우리도 동남아를 비롯한 다른 아시아권역 관광객에게 눈을 돌려야 한다. 지난해 양안 관계 악화로 중국인 관광객이 확 줄자 신남향(新南向) 정책으로 동남아 관광객을 대신 늘린 대만이 좋은 참고 사례다. 과거 일본과 노르웨이도 중국의 희토류·연어 금수 조치로 홍역을 겪었으나 대체금속 개발과 수출선 다변화로 돌파했다.
당장에는 화장품·식품 같은 소비재와 관광·홈쇼핑·유통·한류 콘텐트 등이 사드 보복의 직격탄을 맞았다. 냉정하게 보면 대중 수출의 70% 이상을 차지하는 건 중간재·자본재다. 하지만 안심할 상황이 아니다. 중국이 고도성장에서 중성장국가로 진입하고 있어(올해 목표치 6.5%) 중간재·자본재 수출 전망도 밝지 않다. 더욱이 중국이 자국 완결형 가치사슬이라는 ‘홍색 공급망’ 정책을 펴면서 수입 중간재를 대거 국산화하기 시작했다. 따라서 지금이라도 중국을 대체할 시장으로 눈을 돌려야 한다. 조만간 인구 최대국가가 될 인도, 그리고 아프리카·남미 등지로 수출선을 다변화해야 한다.
한·중 수교 이후 지난 25년간을 돌아보면 두 나라 서로 좋은 관계를 누렸다. 한국기업 입장에서는 현지 정부의 지원, 저임의 이점을 최대한 활용해 제3국 수출의 전진기지 혜택을 톡톡히 봤다. 근래에는 지갑이 두둑해진 유커가 쏟아져 들어와 빈약한 내수를 벌충해줬다. 단순 우호협력 관계이던 것이 전면적 협력동반자, 전략적 협력동반자로 꾸준히 격상되어 왔다. 한국에 중국은 최대 교역국, 중국 입장에서 한국은 네 번째 교역국이 되기에 이르렀다.
하지만 오늘날 중국은 지리적으로 가장 가까운 나라, 동반자임을 의심케 만든다. 더욱이 중국은 ‘세계의 공장’에서 ‘세계의 시장’으로 빠르게 변모하고 있다. 어차피 한·중 경제관계의 새판을 짜야 할 때다. 대체수출이 가능한 신흥국 시장 조사, 바이어ㆍ유통업체 네트워크 발굴, 수출국ㆍ업체별 맞춤형 패키지 지원 등의 방안을 민관 합동으로 강구해야 한다.