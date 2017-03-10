Johansson files for divorce from Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson’s husband was “shocked” by the star’s divorce filing and sees the move as a “pre-emptive strike” in a battle over custody of the couple’s daughter, his lawyer said.Johansson filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac in a New York City court Tuesday, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”Johansson is asking for joint custody of their daughter, Rose, but also wants the child to live with her.Dauriac’s lawyer, Hal Mayerson, told the Associated Press Wednesday that he and Dauriac were taken aback by the request because he has been the “primary parent” for Rose while Johansson has been involved with her career.This was Johansson’s second marriage. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. AP