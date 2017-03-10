Closure doesn’t come today (국문)

We are depressed on judgement day. Whatever ruling the Constitutional Court delivers today, many of us will not accept it. Whether the court upholds the National Assembly’s impeachment of President Park Geun-hye or rejects it, the judgment will leave an indelible stain on our democracy.
That forces us to question the health of our political culture. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have repeatedly reneged on their basic duty as legislators, even into the 21st century. Instead of finding a way to address social conflict through dialogue and compromise, they are determined to exploit social fissures and political battles for their own personal careers. That leads to an endless war of accusations and lawsuits against each other.
As a result, the Constitutional Court has had to tackle a myriad of contentious issues from the legislature — the impeachment trial of former President Roh Moo-hyun, the constitutionality of a special law on the creation of a new administrative capital, for instance — which should have been politically solved by lawmakers. Democracy allows politicians to resort to a judicial judgment for tough issues, but our legislators are always going too far. It’s a vicious cycle: the legislature fails to do its duty of solving a problem and kicks it down the road to a court. This only lessens the Assembly’s integrity and deepens public distrust of politics.
President Park’s fate could have been addressed in a political way. When she expressed her intention to leave the issue of her stepping down or shortening her term to the legislature, the opposition camp rejected the proposal. Leading presidential candidate Moon Jae-in from the Democratic Party flip-flopped on the issue of forming a kind of unity government including the opposition after Park tried to appoint a figure recommended by the legislature as prime minister. If a “big-tent” cabinet had been set up and Park had been allowed to step down, we wouldn’t have the extreme confrontation over her impeachment between protesters carrying candles and those waving flags.
The ruling party must take the lion’s share of responsibility for the current mess. The pro-Park faction of the party ended up pushing their boss into a corner after attempting to monopolize power without even communicating with the president.
Korea needs a stronger kind of statesmanship to achieve national harmony and integration. Regardless of the power dynamics in the legislature, lawmakers must find ways to stitch up the schisms in our society. Only when our politics return to normal can we heal the wounds.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 10, Page 30
사법적 판단은 승패 나뉘어 갈등
대화·타협으로 윈윈하는 게 정치
연합정치적 사고로 정치 복원하라
역사적 결정의 날을 맞는 국민들 마음은 착잡하다. 헌법재판소가 어떤 결론을 내든 국민의 상당수는 흔쾌히 받아들이지 못할 것이다. 설령 자신이 원하던 결과를 얻는다 해도 즐겁고 후련할 수만도 없을 것이다. 대통령이 탄핵되면 되는대로 기각되면 되는대로, 역사의 음습한 이 한 장면은 국민 가슴속에 커다란 상처로, 대한민국 헌정사에 지울 수 없는 오점으로 남을 게 분명하다.
상황이 이렇게 되도록 방관한, 오히려 이 지경까지 치닫도록 부추긴 대한민국 정치의 현주소를 되돌아보지 않을 수 없다. 대한민국 정치는 비정상적이던 과거는 고사하고 21세기 들어서도 ‘실종 상태’란 표현이 지나치지 않을 만큼 파행적 행태를 거듭해 왔다. 사회적 갈등과 이해 충돌을 대화와 타협으로 해결해 국민 모두 윈윈할 수 있는 길을 찾는 게 정치일진대, 우리 정치권은 갈등 해소는커녕 자기 진영의 이익을 위해 없는 갈등도 만들고 증폭시키는 정쟁을 일삼아 온 게 사실이다. 그러다 감정 싸움으로 번져 경쟁적인 고소·고발전으로 검찰과 법원 등 사법부 판단에 넘겨버리는 무능정치를 반복해 왔다.
헌재만 해도 지난 10여 년 동안 노무현 전 대통령 탄핵심판, 신행정수도건설특별법 위헌 여부, 국가보안법 독소조항 위헌 여부, 미디어법·간통죄 폐지 등 국회가 정치적 해법을 찾았어야 할 수많은 문제를 떠안아야 했다. 정치가 사법적 판단을 의뢰하는 것은 절차적 민주주의의 일부이긴 하지만, 지나친 정치의 사법화는 승자와 패자가 명백히 구분되는 사법 판단의 특성상 사회 갈등을 더욱 증폭시키기 쉽다. 정치적 이슈에 대해 ‘국회의 회피→사법부 판결→패자 반발→갈등 확대→국회 권위 실추→정치 불신’이라는 악순환이 계속되는 것이다.
실제 이번 사태도 헌재 결정까지 가지 않고 정치적 해결이 가능한 기회가 있었다. 박근혜 대통령이 “임기 단축, 진퇴 문제를 국회 결정에 맡기겠다”고 했을 때 야권은 정파적 이익을 우선해 거부했다. 유력한 대선후보인 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 거국중립내각을 주장하다가도 대통령이 “국회 추천 총리를 임명하겠다”고 하자 말을 바꿨다. 거국중립내각이 구성되고 대통령의 질서 있는 퇴진이 이어졌더라면 촛불과 태극기가 맞붙는 극한 갈등은 없었을 것이다.
물론 보다 큰 책임은 여권에 있다. 특히 친박세력은 소통 없는 대통령을 에워싸고 권력을 독점하려다 결국 대통령을 벼랑 끝으로 내몰았다. 국민의 대표로서 1인 헌법기관이라는 직분을 망각하고 대통령의 호위무사로 전락하고 만 것이다.
이제 대한민국은 화해와 국민 재통합을 위해 그 어느 때보다도 강력한 정치력을 필요로 한다. 지난달의 ‘빈손 국회’ 같은 모습으론 곤란하다. 다당구도나 국회선진화법 탓으로만 돌리는 것은 또 한 번 무능을 과시하는 것일 뿐이다. 현실 여건 아래서도 해법을 찾으려는 노력을 기울여야 한다. 다당제 아래서의 연합정치적 사고와 대화 기술 개발이 시급하다. 그렇게 정치가 우선 복원돼야만 우리 사회의 갈등도 치유가 가능해질 것이다. 이제야말로 제대로 된 정치가 정말 필요하다.