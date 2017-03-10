Creating the perfect on-screen love : Actors Hyun Woo and Lee Se-young on life as the ‘Ahchoo Couple’

Some characters never disappear from the minds of the audience even after the show has come to an end. A young couple played by actor Hyun Woo and Lee Se-young, who exchanged many sweet lines of dialogue throughout the recently wrapped up “The Gentlemen of the Wolgyesu Tailor Shop” have been hard for fans to let go.Lee and Hyun Woo were dubbed “The Ahchoo Couple,” after the song “Ah-Choo” by girl group Lovelyz was their theme song throughout the drama. Some have even speculated whether the two are dating in real life - spurring interest and pushing the viewership ratings to grow.The two sat down with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, and shared their experiences on working with each other over the past eight months.Q. How did you like getting the attention as a couple?A. Hyun Woo: I have never gotten any spotlight for playing someone romantic. I have usually played characters who have a close friendship with other men, so the situation made me feel weird. People I meet when I am on public transportation have asked me how Lee is doing. They really seem to think that Lee is my other half.How was working with your partner?Hyun Woo: She has a lot that I need to learn from. She is so nice and bright, so she became not only a fellow actor, but a good partner and even a wife. It was very easy to act with her. In real life, Lee not only is cool but also knows how to lead. She isn’t just the very cute Min Hyo-won with all of the cheerful characteristics but someone who [you can rely on]. Unlike her character, she doesn’t do that many cute things.Lee: Hyun Woo is a veteran actor. And we worked with each other for about eight months so our chemistry was good.Was it hard to act all cute in the drama?Lee: I was the youngest on the set, so I need to be more [cheerful and cute] but I’m really not that kind of person. I feel so embarrassed when I try to look cute. I can do it better when I’m in good condition, but sometimes when I do it in the morning, it is hard to have a smile on my face. When that happens, I eat chocolate and try to smile more.One time, I turned the TV on while the drama was on and I saw myself saying “Honey” in a very cutesy way, and I just turned the TV off right away. I couldn’t really watch myself playing my character’s cute personality.What scenes do you remember the most?Lee: There are some scenes of me kissing my partner and I was so worried if I would be able to pull it off emotionally. But, in the moment, I felt the emotions burst and became sure that I can play this character well.What did you think of the sudden actions from Lee’s character?Hyun Woo: There were times we don’t do any physical motions when we rehearsed, and some [were done] on the spot after we started to film. That made me perplexed. I made a lot of mistakes when there was a scene where she approaches me while we were talking to each other.What’s your relationship with each other like in real life?Hyun Woo: We are like business partners (laughs). We don’t really share those kinds of rosy moments. Since we both are busy, we become the romantic couple when we hear the word “shoot,” and we come back to our real selves after we hear “cut.”Lee: I wanted to make our relationship look more like a heartwarming one, but [since he said that] now I need to be cautious not to look like I have some feelings left for him (laughs). I thought it was better to continue our teamwork so we tried to show our chemistry together [which was shown on the drama] on other entertainment shows so that the audience can continue seeing us as we are on the drama. But now that the drama is over, the couple is done too. I understand why people hoped for us to actually date in reality. I take that as compliment and am thankful.BY PARK JUNG-SUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]“우린 철저한 비즈니스 커플” “귀여운 척할 때마다 쥐구멍 찾아”KBS 2TV 주말극 ‘월계수 양복점 신사들(이하 ‘월계수’)’은 사실상 ‘아츄커플’의 드라마였다. 강태양 역의 현우(32)와 민효원 역의 이세영(24)이 연기한 아츄커플은 시청률 고공 행진의 일등 공신이었다. 얼마나 실감 나는 연인 케미스트리를 보여 줬는지, ‘실제로 두 사람이 사귀는 것 아니냐’는 이야기가 흘러나올 였다. 아츄커플이라는 수식어는 현우와 이세영이 등장할 때 흘러나온 배경음악인 걸그룹 러블리즈의 ‘아-츄(Ah-Choo)’ 때문. 밝은 디와 발랄한 러블리즈의 목소리가 어우러진 이 노래는 20대 커플의 풋풋하고 달콤한 사랑을 그린 현우와 이세영의 ‘맞춤 주제가’였다. 드라마 종영 후 아츄커플이 아닌 배우 현우•이세영을 만났다.-야츄커플의 로맨스로 주목받았다현우 “지금껏 연기하며 로맨스로 주목받아 본 적이 없다. 남자들과 형제처럼 지내는 캐릭터만 맡아 왔다. 로맨스로 주목받으니 당황스러웠다. 대중교통을 이용하면서 만나는 시민들이 계속 이세영의 안부를 물어봤다. 이세영을 정말 나의 반쪽처럼 생각하더라.”-서로와의 호흡은 어땠나현우 “배울 점이 많은 것 같다. 워낙 성격도 좋고 밝다 보니, 동료 연기자겸 파트너 겸 와이프가 됐다. 연기하기 편했다. 실제 이세영은 엄청 털털하고 리더십이 있다. 애교 있는 민효원이 아니라 강직한 이세영이다. 극 중 역할과는 달리 실제 이세영은 애교가 없다.이세영 “현우 오빠도 워낙 베테랑이다. 게다가 8개월 동안 같이 연기하니케미스트리와 호흡은 좋았다.”-애교 연기에 자괴감까지 느꼈다던데이세영 “촬영장에서도 막내니까 싹싹하게 해야 하는데 애교가 정말 없다. 가끔은 애교 부리다가 목이 멜 때가 있다. 온갖 귀여운 척하느라 얼마나 창피한지 모른다. 게다가 컨디션이 좋을 때는 아무렇지 않은데, 아침에 자고 일어난 상태에서 연기하면 웃음이 잘 안 나온다. 그럴 때마다 초콜릿을 챙겨 먹으면서 웃으려고 했다. ”-애교 연기가 힘들었겠다이세영 “감독님이 민효원 캐릭터에 애정이 있어서, 코믹하게 잡아 주신 것 같다. 사실 애교 연기를 제대로 모니터링하지 못했다. 부모님에게도 창피하다. 한 번 방송 시간에 맞춰 TV를틀었는데, ‘여봉’ 이런 대사가 나와서 바로 껐다.”-아츄커플의 실제 사이는 어떤가현우 “우리는 비즈니스 커플이다.(웃음) 핑크빛 기류가 전혀 없다. 촬영이 끝나고 대화를 나누지 않고 이렇게 빨리 헤어진 경우도 드물다. 각자 바쁘다 보니 ‘슛’ 들어가면 연인처럼 살가웠다가 ‘컷’ 하고 나면 다시 원래대로 돌아왔다.”이세영 “훈훈하게 포장하려 해 봤는데,잘못 이야기하면 현우 오빠 에게미련 있는 것처럼 보여서 안 되겠다.(웃음) 드라마 중간에 선을 그어버리면 시청자들의 몰입이 깨질 것같다고 생각했다. 그래서 예능 프로그램에 나와도 케미스트리를 보여 주려 노력한 거다. 하지만 드라마가 끝났으니까 끝난 거다. ‘진짜 사귀어라’는 응원도 이해한다. 칭찬인 것도 같아 감사하다. ”-어떤 장면이 가장 기억에 남나“고백하면서 기습 키스하는 신. 기습 키스 신 같은 경우에는 감정이 잘 나올 수 있을까 걱정했다. 제대로 민효원이 되고 있나 걱정했는데, 촬영에 들어가니 울컥하더라. 스스로 민효원이 된 것 같아 앞으로는 더 잘할 수 있다는 확신을 하게 된 순간이었다.”-촬영 중 스킨십에 당황했나현우 “리허설 때는 하지 않다가 촬영에 들어가면 나오는 스킨십이 있다. 당황스러웠다. 대사 주고받는 타이밍에서 스킨십이 들어오면 웃음이 나와서 엔지(NG)를 내기도 했다.”-8개월간 촬영해 온 드라마라 종영이 유독 아쉽겠다현우 “더 좋은 모습을 보여 주고 싶었는데, 개인적으로 아쉬움이 많다. 나는 ‘칠포세대’, 요즘 젊은이들이 겪는 고충을 보여 주고 싶었다. 그러나 분량이 정해져 있어서 그러지 못했다. 나한테만 포커스가 올 수는 없으니까. ”이세영 “찍으면서도, 방송을 보면서도 허전하더라. 또 다른 캐릭터를 만날 준비를 해야 하니까 보내 주는 게 맞는데. 촬영을 8개월 동안 하다 보니 가족보다 자주 보고 오랜 시간 대화하고 밥을 먹었다.박정선 기자