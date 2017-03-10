Samsung begins sales of Wi-Fi-enabled washer

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has started selling a new dual-load washing machine that offers consumers “more choices to do laundry the way they want.”The “FlexWash” washer, which is Wi-Fi-enabled and can be controlled by a smartphone app, was unveiled earlier this year at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.The washer’s front-loader with 5-cubic-feet capacity can handle normal or bulky loads, while its 1-cubic-foot top-loader is built to wash smaller loads separately from the main load, Samsung said in a statement.The company said the washer provides “the most advanced, flexible laundry solution to meet the needs of busy modern families.”YONHAP