LG Electronics’ G6 phone now available in Korea

LG Electronics begins Korean sales of its G6 smartphone through the nation’s three mobile carriers today.The 5.7-inch Android phone boasts the world’s first 18:9 screen.The phone will retail for 899,800 won ($776), but each carrier has released promotions that include rebates. For customers who subscribe to the popular 60,000 won mobile plan, SK Telecom will offer a rebate of 124,000 won, while KT will offer 150,000 won and LG U+ 151,000 won. For more expensive plans at the 100,000 won level, SK Telecom will provide 218,000 won, KT 247,000 won and LG U+ 173,000 won.Over 80,000 G6 phones have been reserved through preorders, which began last Thursday.