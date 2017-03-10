중앙데일리

Pithy presentation

Mar 10,2017
Ambassador of Egypt to Korea Hany Moawad Selim, front row eighth from left, and his wife, Nehal Selim, front row ninth from left, sit with members of Seoul International Women’s Association at the diplomatic residence in central Seoul on Thursday, after the ambassador introduced various aspects of the culture, history and traditions of Egypt as part of the association’s Cultural Connection program. The participants are holding Egyptian papyrus paintings. [PARK SANG-MOON]


