Trump’s Gold Lining

The brief reign of Donald the First has been completely head-spinningly nuts so far. But let’s stay calm and look for the silver lining, or in this case, the garishly gold lining. Donald Trump has indeed already made some of America Great Again. As Trump blusters about repealing Obamacare, many Americans have come to appreciate the benefits of the law more. Trump may even have pierced the millennial malaise, as we see more millennials showing interest in running for office.‘도널드 트럼프 1세’의 통치로 미국 전체가 미쳐 돌아가는 느낌이다. 그러나 불행 속에도 한 줄기 희망은 있는 법. 트럼프는 진정으로 ‘미국을 다시 위대하게(America Great Again)’ 만들었다. ‘오바마케어’(전 국민 의료보험)도 마찬가지다. 트럼프가 오바마케어 폐지를 외친 덕에 수많은 미국인이 오바마케어가 안겨주는 혜택을 소중히 여기기 시작했다. 트럼프는 청년층의 정치적 무관심도 깨부쉈다. 갑자기 공직에 진출하려는 젊은이가 급증했다.Every time our daft new president tweets about the “failing” New York Times, our digital subscriptions and stock price jump, driven by readers eager for help negotiating the disorienting Trumpeana Oceana Upside Down dimension rife with gaslighting, trolling, leaking, lying and conflicts. Similarly, whenever Trump rants about Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him and tweets that “Saturday Night Live” is “not funny,” “always a complete hit job” and “really bad television!,” the show’s ratings go up. They’re now at a 20-year high.트럼프는 뉴욕타임스도 살렸다. 트럼프가 이 신문을 욕할 때마다 구독률과 주가가 치솟기 때문이다. 트럼프를 비아냥대는 TV 코미디쇼 ‘SNL’도 마찬가지다. 트럼프가 “정말 나쁜 프로그램!”이라고 트윗할 때마다 시청률이 상승해 20년 만에 최고치를 기록했다.Administration officials told The Times that the White House even got Judge Thomas Hardiman, the runner-up to Neil Gorsuch, to play along and help make the final rose ceremony suspenseful by feinting a drive toward Washington. It was unbelievably schlocky, and yet the end result was a national civics lesson, with a whopping 33 million-plus people tuning in.트럼프의 백악관 참모들은 트럼프가 지명한 닉 고서치 대법관 후보와 끝까지 경합을 벌인 토머스 하디만 판사에게 워싱턴으로 차를 몰고 오는 액션을 취하도록 했다. 그래서 대법관 임명식 직전까지 미국인들은 누가 대법관이 됐는지 알 수 없게 했다. 믿어지지 않을 만큼 조악한 기획이다. 하지만 이를 통해 트럼프의 참모들은 3300만 명 넘는 미국인들이 백악관의 대법관 임명 과정을 주시하게 만드는 데 성공했다.Ordinarily staid Senate hearings for cabinet choices are now destination TV. As Trump puts forth people who want to plant Acme dynamite in the agencies they will head and as Republicans at the federal and state levels push their conservative agenda, Americans have a refreshed vigor for debating what’s at stake for the environment, education, civil rights and health insurance — and a new taste for passionate, cacophonous town halls.지루하기 짝이 없는 상원의 인사청문회도 미국인들이 반드시 시청해야 할 TV 프로그램으로 부상했다. 트럼프가 주요 공공기관장 자리마다 폭탄급 문제아들을 지명했기 때문이다. 또 트럼프의 주문으로 공화당이 시대착오적 보수 어젠다를 밀어붙인 결과 국민의 정치 참여가 급증한 것도 고무적이다. 요즘 미국 각지의 타운홀 미팅을 가보면 환경과 교육·의료 등의 분야에서 민권을 신장시킬 방안을 열정적으로 토론하는 시민이 크게 늘었다.(중략)The president loves his pat-and-yank handshakes and hugs and blown kisses with male V.I.P.s. “I grabbed him and hugged him because that’s the way we feel,” he said of greeting Japan’s prime minister. But The Times’s Maggie Haberman reports that the White House radiates with the misery of staffers. (And the paranoia of the in-over-his-head megalomaniac holed up alone in the residence.)트럼프가 귀빈들을 만날 때 자주 하는 행동이 있다. 상대방의 등을 두드린 후 잡아채 듯 악수를 하며 포옹을 하거나 키스하는 듯한 입 모양을 만드는 것이다. 트럼프는 아베 신조 일본 총리와 만나면서 “그와 나의 다정한 사이를 표현하기 위해 부여잡고 포옹했다”고 자랑했다. 그러나 뉴욕타임스는 “백악관에 가면 트럼프의 이런 예측불가적 행동 때문에 걱정하는 직원들의 불행이 감지된다”고 보도했다.The riled-up art scene has taken to trolling the Troller in Chief. The Museum of Modern Art dropped its customary detachment on politics to protest Trump’s ban on refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries by replacing Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse with contemporary art from Iran, Iraq and Sudan.트럼프에게 분노한 예술계도 행동에 나섰다. 미국 현대미술관은 이슬람 7개국 입국금지 행정명령에 항의하기 위해 세잔과 피카소·마티스의 그림 대신 이란과 이라크·수단 화가들의 작품을 전시 중이다.The Public Theater announced it would open Shakespeare in the Park in May with “Julius Caesar,” about a populist seeking absolute power. The play, the theater said, has “never felt more contemporary.”연극계도 5월에 열릴 셰익스피어 공연제에 절대 권력을 좇는 포퓰리스트 정치인을 풍자한 ‘율리우스 카이사르’를 선보이겠다고 발표했다. 이들은 “고대 로마의 독재정치를 다룬 이 연극이 그 어느 때보다 현대적으로 느껴진다”고 말했다.Given the fever pitch on both sides, we’re going to have to pace ourselves, as David Axelrod tweeted. Still, the main way that Trump is proving that America is great is that the affronted and angered are rising up to take him on. Institutions designed to check a president’s power and expose his scandals — from the courts to the comics to the press — are all at Defcon 1 except for the Republican Congress, which seems to be deaf.버락 오바마 전 대통령의 측근 전략가였던 데이비드 액설로드는 트위터에 “미국 내에서 보수와 진보의 갈등이 워낙 고조됐기에 미국인들은 호흡을 조절하며 진정할 필요가 있다”고 썼다. 그럼에도 트럼프는 모욕당하고 분노한 미국인들이 백악관에 대항해 벌이는 투쟁을 통해 ‘다시 위대해진 미국’을 매일 증명해 가고 있다. 사법부부터 언론에 이르기까지 미국의 민주주의를 수호하는 기구들은 트럼프의 폭주를 막기 위해 데프콘을 최고 수위로 높인 상태다. 예외가 있다면 귀머거리 행세를 하는 공화당 의원들뿐이다.Maureen Dowd,모린 다우드 칼럼니스트