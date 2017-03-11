[앵커브리핑] 손뜨개의 마법…"우리는 잊지 않았다"

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.제주시 조천읍 북 카페인 '시인의 집'에는 자그마한 소녀상이 삽니다.A little statue of a girl stands in a book café called “A Poet’s House” in Jocheon-eup, Jeju.석 달 전 앵커브리핑에서 소개했던 그 소녀는 방송이 나간 이후 선물을 하나 받았다고 합니다. 아홉 살 꼬마 숙녀 서진이가 직접 만들었다는 목도리. 제주의 소녀는 바닷바람이 두렵지 않습니다.That statue, which we introduced in an anchor briefing three months ago, received a gift. A scarf that nine-year old Seo-jin hand-knitted by herself. The little statue of a girl in Jejuthe cold ocean winds*fears ~ no more: 더 이상 두렵지 않다.요즘은 흔치 않지만 손으로 한 가닥 한 가닥 털실을 엮어 겨울옷을 만들던 시절이 있었습니다.It is antradition now, but there was a time when mothers made warm clothing by weaving eachof wool by hand.*uncommon: 흔치 않은*strand: 가닥신기하게도 그 옷은 한 가닥의 실에서 시작됐습니다. 매듭이 또 다른 매듭을 만드는 한 올과 한 올의 이어짐은 포근한 목도리가 되기도 하고 따스한 스웨터가 되기도 했습니다.Interestingly, the completed piece of clothing started off as one piece of thread. A succession of knots created from weaving each thread of wool, sometimes became ascarf, or a warm sweater.*cozy: 포근한꼬불꼬불해진 털실은 따뜻한 김을 쐬면 새것인 양 구김이 펴졌고, 풀어서 다시 뜨면 또다시 새로운 옷으로 변신하는, 한 줄의 실로 시작되는 마법이었지요.Crooked wool, which could become good as new when steamed and could beinto any kind of clothing when, magically started off from just a single thread.*transform: 변형시키다*untangle: 풀다얼마 전 세월호의 가족들이 모여 손뜨개 전시회를 열었습니다. 어머니들은 아이들에 대한 기억들을 한 땀 한 땀 모아 그리움의 형상을 만들어냈습니다.The families of the victims of the sunken Sewol ferry came together and opened anof hand-knit products recently.Mothers of the deceased children weaved memories of children and created aof their yearning.*exhibition: 전시회*visual representation: 형상*yearning: 그리움아마도 손뜨개는 가족에게 진통제와도 같았을 겁니다. 끝없이 이어지는 실들은 언제까지나 기억할 것임을, 잊지 않을 것임을 상징하고 있었습니다.Hand-knitting must have acted as afor the families. Thethreads stood as a symbol for theto always remember, and to never forget the tragic incident.*painkiller: 진통제*endlessly extended: 끝없이 이어지는*pledge: 다짐그리고 거리에서. 또 다른 실의 가닥은 이어지고 있었습니다.On the streets, another piece of thread was being connected.1천 명의 시민은 차가운 바닥에 맨발을 딛고 정부에 요구했습니다.A thousand of people stood on the cold platform with theirandto the government.*bare feet: 맨발*appeal: 호소하다소녀들의 조국은 나라와 나라 간의 합의를 이제 와 국민이 돌이킬 수 없음을 이야기했지만 시민은 잊지 않았고, 아직 사과받지 못했고 그러므로 진정한 해방은 오지 않았다고 말합니다.The government firmly stated that it cannot reverse what had been agreed between two nations on the settlement of comfort women issue. However, the people haven’t forgotten and are yet to receive a heartfelt apology from Japanese government. Therefore, truefrom the Japanese colonial rule hasn’t been accomplished yet.*liberation: 해방그것은 정부가 끊으라 해서 끊어질 것이 아닌 마음의 긴 이어짐일 것입니다.That train of thought is a long connection of threads that will not be disconnected even if the government tells them to.그래서였을까. 아직 바람이 싸늘했던 어제(1일) 삼일절. 거리로 나선 올해 여든아홉의 이용수 할머니는 한국과 일본. 두 나라 정부를 향해 이렇게 말했습니다.Perhaps that is the reason why, on a cold, an 89-year old victim of enforced sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army, Lee Yong-soo, shouted to the governments of Korea and Japan.*Independence Movement Day: 삼일절"나는 아직 활동하기 딱 좋은 나이다"“I am still young enough to be active.”그리고 거리 곳곳에 세워진 소녀상에는 하나같이 따뜻한 마음이 이어진 손뜨개 목도리.Placed on the statues of a girl standing here and there across the nation, are hand-knitted scarves, also knit together with a warm heart.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다This is all for today’s anchor briefing.March 11, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster