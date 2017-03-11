Thaad deployment begins months early

Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, March 8, 2017The firstof the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad), including two, were flown into Korea on Monday night. Theis months earlier than expected.*component: 부품*antimissile system: 미사일 방어체계*launcher: 발사대*deployment: 배치발사대 2기를 포함한 미국의 고고도미사일 방어체계(사드)의 부품이 월요일 밤 전격적으로 한국으로 수송됐다. 사드 배치가 예정보다 몇 개월 일찍 시작된 것이다.Seoul’swas that the system would be deployed and operated by the end of this year, though local mediathe process could start as early as June. But after North Korea’s recent missile launches, Seoul and Washingtonthe deployment.*official stance: 공식입장*speculate: 추측하다, 짐작하다*speed up: 속도를 높이다한국 언론은 6월쯤에 사드 배치가 시작될 것으로 추측했지만, 한국정부의 공식입장은 올해 말까지 사드를 배치하고 운영한다는 것이었다. 그러나 최근 북한이 탄도미사일 발사 도발을 한 이후 한국과 미국은 사드 배치를 앞당겼다.A U.S. Air Force C-17 military transport plane carrying the partsat Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, some 40 miles south of Seoul, South Korea’s military said Tuesday.*military transport plane: 군 수송기*touch down: 착륙하다사드 부품을 실은 미공군의 C-17 수송기가 서울에서 남쪽으로 40마일 떨어진 경기 평택 오산 공군기지에 착륙했다고 남한 군 당국이 화요일 말했다.Two officials from the Ministry of National Defense said the equipment will be held at aand be transported to the Thaad battery’s ultimate home in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang, after South Korean and U.S. military forces finishthe area.*confidential location: 비공개 장소*renovate: 개조하다, 보수하다국방부 관계자들 두 명은 사드 장비는 비공개 장소에 보관될 것이고 한미 군 당국이 경북 성주군의 부지 공사를 끝마치면 사드 부대로 옮겨질 것이라고 말했다.The military officially declared the early deployment during aTuesday morning. It said the rest of the Thaad battery will arrive “within the earliest time possible.” Two launchers were said to have come, but further details on any other equipment were*regular briefing: 정례 브리핑*withhold: (정보를) 주지 않다군 당국은 화요일 오전 정례 브리핑에서 사드의 조기 배치를 공식 발표했다. 사드 부대의 나머지 부품들은 가장 빠른 시일 내에 도착할 것이라고 말했다. 발사대 2기는 이미 도착했다고 밝혔으나 다른 장비에 대해서는 추가 정보를 제공하지 않았다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)