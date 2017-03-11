Xi does a Trump

Is China trying to return to the age of empires? Is it so engrossed with its newfound power to have completely lost a sense of the current age? Without a doubt, North Korea is the reason to bring the American Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system to South Korea. It was Washington that arm-twisted Seoul to accept the Thaad battery in order to shield its forces in South Korea from possible North Korean missile attack.If Beijing really does not want Thaad in this region, it should make Pyongyang stop its missile and nuclear developments by cutting its oil supplies to North Korea instead of playing bully with South Koreans and their enterprises. China supplies more than 500,000 tons of oil to the North annually. Pyongyang would kneel if Beijing shuts down the pipeline from the Chinese border city of Dandong to North Korea for a mere month. Without oil supplies from China, North Korea would come to standstill. If it cannot do that to its “blood ally,” then it should stop picking on South Korea.If it has complaints, Beijing should directly address Washington about the Thaad issue. As Seoul and the areas around the capital are beyond the Thaad shield, its efficacy as a deterrence against real attack is actually questionable. Yet Seoul accepted Washington’s demand for the deployment because of its broad security reliance on the U.S. military.Sino-U.S. ties have tensed up since the launch of the hardline Donald Trump administration in America. After labeling Beijing a currency manipulator, the Trump administration is poised to start a currency war with China. Trump also wants to restore the U.S.’s upper hand in the region over territorial dispute in the South China Sea, a drastic shift from his predecessor’s defensive posture. Trump could ask for greater defense cost-sharing from Asian allies to ensure that peacekeeping carries a dear price.The Global Times, a tabloid publication of China’s state mouthpiece the People’s Daily, said in an editorial, “We don’t have to make the country bleed, but we’d better make it hurt.” Such arrogant, nearsighted, Sino-centric rhetoric is totally unacceptable from a legitimate public media outlet.Speaking in front of world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Chinese President Xi Jinping indirectly condemned the protectionist policy of Trump and championed free trade and globalism. We can only assume Xi to be hypocritical if he condones or encourages a series of retaliatory actions on Korean services and products ranging from a boycott of Korean products — particularly of the Lotte Group, which swapped some of its land, which will be used as the home of the Thaad battery — to the banning of group tours to South Korea and turning away Korean entertainers and performers.How is Xi any different from Trump, who has been blaming immigrants for unemployment and crimes in the U.S. and pushing to build a wall on the border with Mexico? It is a disgrace that China resorts to economic muscle-flexing to show its prowess and tame its neighbor.Korea faces a leadership vacuum. A summit to iron out the differences is impossible. It constitutes an act of cowardice to bombard a country in distress with economic sanctions. The foreign ministry merely says it will respond with “principles and confidence.” But we can hardly expect a reaction of principles and confidence from bureaucrats ducking decisions while their boss awaits an impeachment trial verdict.Given the framework of Korea-U.S. relations, the Thaad deployment has become irreversible. Nevertheless, Seoul must not rush with the installation as Washington hopes and instead must work to persuade Beijing to see reason. Seoul can use two cards at this moment: it must press Beijing hard for stricter actions on Pyongyang such as cuts in its fuel supplies and at the same time assure Beijing that the Thaad would not lead to South Korea’s joining of the missile defense system of America and Japan. The two cards can offer a rationale for Washington to pitch in support of Seoul.China’s crackdown on Lotte could extend to other South Korean corporations like Samsung, Hyundai and LG. The government must do all it can to minimize the damages inflicted on Korea Inc. from its security decision until the next administration steps in.We must address the Chinese conundrum. If we cannot do that, we won’t be able to voice our position in Washington’s new policy toward North Korea. In particular, we must ensure that Washington does not put the option of a preemptive strike against the North into action without our full consent.중국은 지금이 명·청(明·淸)시대라는 시대착오에 빠졌는가. 사고회로가 막혀 시간감각을 잃었는가. 사드(고고도 방어미사일) 한국 배치의 원인제공자는 북한이다. 주한 미군기지 방어에 필요한 사드 포대를 받으라고 한국의 팔을 비트는 것은 미국이다.중국이 진정으로 사드 문제를 원천적으로 해결하고 싶으면 한국에 좀스러운 경제보복을 할게 아니라 석유 카드로 북한을 압박하여 핵·미사일 개발을 포기시키라. 중국은 연간 50만t 이상의 석유를 북한에 공급하는데 단둥-북한 평북 봉화화학공장간 송유관을 한 달만 잠그면 북한은 굴복하고 만다. 중국산 석유가 없으면 전체 국가 기능이 마비되고 민심이 흉흉해진다. 그래도 ‘혈맹’이라고 그런 결단을 못 내리겠으면 한국을 압박할 명분도 잃는다.동시에 중국은 미국과 사드 문제를 논의하라. 사드의 방어 범위에서 서울을 포함한 수도권은 빠져있다. 그래서 사드의 실질적인 효용성에는 의문이 제기된다. 그럼에도 불구하고 한국이 미국의 사드를 받아들이는 것은 군산 복합체를 업고 있는 미국 정부의 요구를 거절할 수 없기 때문이다.트럼프 정부 출범 후 미·중 관계는 긴장이 고조되고 있다. 트럼프 정부는 중국을 환율 조작국으로 지정하여 ‘금융 전쟁’을 벌일 태세다. 남중국해에서도 오바마 정부 때의 수세에서 공세적 자세로 전환하려고 한다. 트럼프가 국방비 증액을 요구하면서 말한 ‘힘을 통한 평화’가 그 명분이다.중국 공산당 기관지 인민일보의 자매지 환구시보(環球時報)는 이성을 잃은 목소리로 시진핑 정부의 나팔수 노릇을 하고 있다. “한국을 머리가 깨져 피가 흐르게(頭破血流) 하기보다는 내상를 입혀 고통스럽게 만들라”는 3월1일자 사설은 중화제일주의의 환상에 빠진 오만하기 짝이 없는, 근시안적인 망언이다.시진핑 주석은 지난 1월 다보스 포럼에서 전세계에서 모인 지도자들 앞에서 트럼프의 보호무역주의 노선에 대한 간접적인 비판으로 자유무역 노선을 수호하겠다고 선언했다. 그런 시진핑이 롯데 인터넷 쇼핑몰에 대한 불매 운동, 반롯데 시위, 유커들의 한국 방문 제한, 한국 연예인들의 중국 공연 줄줄이 취소를 소극적으로는 묵인, 적극적으로는 독려하는 것은 강대국 최고 지도자의 얼굴을 깎는 이중의 잣대다. 개념적으로 말하면 이중인격자다.트럼프의 미국제일주의와 무엇이 다른가. 작은 이웃을 상대로 힘자랑하는 것은 중국의 역사적인 수치다.한국은 지금 권력의 공백기다. 정상간 대화가 불가능하다. 이런 시기에 한국에 거칠기 짝이 없는 경제 보복을 가하는 것은 선린과 거리가 먼 비겁한 조치다. 우리 외교부는 답답하게도 “원칙을 가지고 당당하게 대하겠다”는 말밖에 못한다. 복지부동하면서 무슨 원칙 말인가. 당당하게는 무슨 뜻인가.한미관계의 프레임에서 사드배치는 불가역적이 되어버렸다. 그러나 외교·안보 라인은 사드배치를 미국의 페이스 대로 서둘지 말고 시간을 벌면서 중국을 상대로 치열한 외교전을 벌여야 한다. 두 개의 카드를 쓰라: ①대북 석유 공급 중지를 강하게 요구하고, ②사드가 배치돼도 그것이 자동적으로 중국이 걱정하는 미·일의 미사일 방어망(MD) 편입은 아니라는 사실을 분명히 하라. 미국에게도 중국 설득에 적극 힘을 보태라고 강하게 요구할 명분이 있다.중국의 경제 보복이 삼성, 현대, 엘지같은 대기업으로 확산될 조짐도 배제할 수 없다. 새정부가 들어설 때까지 한국 경제가 깊은 내상(內傷)을 입지 않게 총력적을 펴야 한다.일단 서부 전선(중국)을 안정시켜야 동부 전선(트럼프의 미국)의 새로운 대북 정책에 우리 목소리를 낼 수 있다. 트럼프 정부 대북 정책의 옵션에 오를 대북 선제타격은 우리의 참여없이 결행될 수는 없는 것이다.