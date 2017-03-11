Korea Inc. can’t fight China alone (국문)

“Don’t mention the brand’s name,” a Korean company official said when I asked how it planned to deal with China’s trade retaliation over Thaad. “Once we admit that the company has suffered certain damage, it could lead to greater damage. I heard Chinese online users and media are monitoring Korean media.”
This company is not the only one. Lotte is under heavy fire though it hasn’t openly denounced it. While Lotte has been branded an accomplice for providing the Thaad site, it maintains a poker face as if nothing happened. Out of Lotte Mart’s 99 locations in China, 55 have been suspended from operation.
While silence is the choice response in Korea, things are more urgent in China. An employee of a company in Weihai reported, “Hundreds of people were demonstrating to boycott Lotte Department Store. While the government is not directly organizing the demonstration, it is practically letting protests happen as a way to pressure Lotte.”
The latest development suggests Thaad retaliation won’t subside easily. As deployment progresses, China may intensify its retaliation. That would mean greater damage for Korean tourism and Korean companies operating in China. As the loss is estimated to be in the trillions of won, companies are watching the situation with nervousness.
The Korean government seems to have littler understanding of this desperation. On the same day, Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with other ministers, “It is hard to conclude that the latest economic measures by China are retaliation associated with Thaad deployment. We will watch the situation closely and work to minimize damage on Korean companies and the people. We will enhance economic and diplomatic efforts with China.”
Industries are already disappointed by the comment. While they want to believe that it was a “white lie” not to encourage a sense of crisis, companies are frustrated by the government’s response. Upon hearing Yoo’s remark, a businessman said, “If there is a reason that cannot be openly mentioned, he should have simply said ‘to make diplomatic efforts’ without denying retaliation.”
It is correct that Korea needs a fundamental solution to change its excessive dependency on China and diversify its markets. However, it is not possible overnight.
At this desperate juncture, the companies can only rely on the government. In addition to diplomatic efforts, they hope the government can give them conviction and belief that it is working for Korean companies.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 9, Page 29
*The author is an industrial news reporter for the JoongAng Ilbo.
JANG JU-YOUNG
“브랜드명은 절대 나가면 안 돼요.”
8일 한 기업 관계자는 간곡하게 부탁을 했다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치를 두고 중국이 전방위적인 보복에 나선 데 대한 대책을 물었을 때다. 그는 “‘우리 기업이 이만한 피해를 당했노라’고 나서는 순간 더 큰 피해를 당할 수 있다”며 “중국 현지 네티즌과 언론이 한국 언론을 모니터링하고 있다고 들었다”고 말했다.
비단 이 기업뿐이랴. 집중포화를 당하고 있는 롯데의 경우 입이 있어도 말을 못한다. 사드 부지 제공의 원흉(?)으로 중국인에게 찍혀도 단단히 찍혔지만 ‘당해도 안 당한 듯’ 포커페이스를 유지할 뿐이다. 롯데는 이날까지 중국 내 99개 롯데마트 가운데 55곳을 영업정지당했다.
침묵을 지키려는 국내와 달리 현지 사정은 긴박하게 돌아간다. 전날까지만 해도 ‘아무 일이 없다’던 중국 웨이하이의 한 기업 주재원은 “롯데백화점 앞에서 수백 명이 모여서 불매운동 시위를 펼쳤다”며 “중국 정부가 데모를 직접 주도하진 않지만 사실상 방치하면서 노골적으로 압박하는 것 같다”고 전했다.
현재 분위기로 봐서 사드 보복은 쉽게 사그라들 것 같지 않다. 사드 배치 단계가 진행될수록 보복도 그에 맞춰 강도를 높일지 모른다. 국내 관광산업과 중국 현지 진출 국내 기업의 피해가 그만큼 커져간다는 뜻이다. 손실이 수조원에 이를 것이라는 전망까지 나오면서 기업들은 살얼음판을 걷는 심정으로 사태를 예의주시하고 있다.
하지만 이런 절박함을 정부는 잘 헤아리지 못하는 것 같다. 이날 유일호 경제부총리는 경제관계장관회의에서 “최근 중국의 경제 조치들에 대해 사드와 연관된 보복이라고 단정하기 어렵다”고 밝혔다. “일련의 상황을 예의주시하면서 우리 기업과 국민의 피해를 최소화하겠다. 중국과 경제·외교적 노력을 강화하겠다”는 말을 덧붙이긴 했지만 기업인들에겐 앞의 말이 더 뇌리에 남았다. 과도한 위기의식을 조장하지 않기 위한 ‘선의의 거짓말’이라 믿고 싶지만 정부만 쳐다보던 기업의 입장에서는 허탈할 수밖에 없다. 유 부총리의 말을 전해 들은 한 기업인은 “속 시원히 말할 수 없는 사정이 있다면 차라리 그런 언급을 하지 않고 ‘외교적 노력을 다하겠다’는 이야기만 하는 게 낫지 않았겠냐”고 했다.
이참에 중국 의존적인 사업 구조를 바꾸고 시장 다변화로 나가야 한다는 근본적인 해결책은 백번 옳은 이야기다. 하지만 그게 어디 하루아침에 될 일인가. 지금 이 급박한 위기에 기업이 기댈 곳은 그래도 정부뿐이다. 외교적 노력을 기울이는 동시에 ‘정부가 기업을 위해 노력하고 있다’는 확신과 믿음을 주길 기업들은 바라고 있다.
장주영 산업부 기자