A crystal clear message (국문)

The Constitutional Court endorsed the legislature’s motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye on Friday through a unanimous vote from an eight-member bench. Park has been stripped of her title and powers that were suspended after the National Assembly voted on the charges against her on Dec. 9.
Park has been pulled down from the highest position in the land months before her term was to end next February. In other words, she was dethroned. She was the second Korean president to be impeached by the National Assembly, but President Roh Moo-hyun was reinstated through a Constitutional Court ruling. She has left a disgraceful precedent in Korean history.
It is even more sad since she was our first woman president and second-generation president. But she brought doom on herself because of her strange relationship with Choi Soon-sil. She must take the consequences of her own missteps.
Of the five key reasons the National Assembly impeached her for, the Constitutional Court agreed with two. Park allowed Choi to pursue selfish interests by borrowing her elected power and therefore violated the Korean constitution and domestic laws. She was involved in leaking classified materials and funding and operating foundations that Choi created with corporate funds. She also joined in the selfish pursuits of various enterprises set up by Choi’s inner circle.
Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi said, “Such actions went against the Constitution, Public Employees Law and Public Ethics Code as well as undermined the representative democracy system and judiciary foundation of this nation.” Moreover, the president vigorously tried to hide Choi’s wrongdoings and criticized the National Assembly and media for suspecting her, Lee said.
The court reiterated that national governance under the law must be fairly and transparently carried out. By directly or indirectly helping Choi seek selfish gains, the president impaired the property rights of enterprises and the sovereignty of their management, the court said.
It finally concluded that the president did not have the “will to uphold the Constitution” because she refused to cooperate with prosecutors even after she promised to faithfully cooperate with fact-finding procedures.
“The president’s violations clearly have betrayed the public trust, which cannot be tolerated in the constitutional context,” Lee said.
The court’s message was crystal clear: even the president cannot be above the law.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 11, Page 26
금요일 헌법재판소가 8인 재판관 만장일치로 박근혜 대통령 탄핵 사건에서 박 대통령에게 파면을 결정·선고했다. 지난해 12월 9일 국회가 탄핵소추 의결서를 헌재에 접수함과 동시에 직무가 정지됐던 박 대통령은 92일만에 원직에 복귀하지 못한채 직을 상실했다. 최고 권력자에서 자연인 신분으로 돌아갔다. 사실상 '폐위'된 것이다. 현직 대통령이 탄핵 소추된 건 노무현 전 대통령에 이어 두번째지만 인용된 건 헌정 사상 처음이다. 국가적 비극임과 동시에 대한민국 정치사에 최악의 흑역사 중 하나로 남게 됐다. 첫 여성 대통령이자 부녀 대통령의 이정표를 세운 개인사적인 측면으로 볼 때도 안타깝기 그지 없다. 그러나 이번 사태의 끝과 시작이 박 대통령과 최순실의 잘못된 관계 때문이라는 점은 명백하다. 그에 상응한 책임을 지는 게 순리에 맞다.
이날 헌재는 박 대통령에 대한 다섯 가지 탄핵 사유 중 두 가지를 직접적 탄핵 인용 근거로 판단했다. 최순실의 국정농단을 허용·방조하고 사익 추구 지원에 대통령 권한을 남용해 헌법과 법률을 위반했다는 것이다. 공무상 기밀 문건 유출 지시·방조, 대기업 출연금으로 만든 미르·K스포츠 재단의 설립·운영·의사결정에 관여, 여러 방법으로 이권 추구 지원·개입을 통해서다.
이정미 헌재소장 권한대행은 결정문에서 "대통령의 이런 행위는 헌법, 국가공무원법, 공직자윤리법 등을 위배해 대의민주주의제와 법치주의 정신을 훼손하는 것"이라며 "그런데도 대통령은 최순실의 국정 개입 사실을 철저히 숨기거나 부인하고 오히려 의혹 제기를 비난해 국회의 견제와 언론의 감시장치가 제대로 작동될 수 없었다"고 지적했다.
"대통령이 최씨의 사익 추구에 직·간접적으로 도움을 주는 과정에서 기업의 재산권을 침해하고 기업경영의 자유를 침해했다"고 헌재가 밝힌 대목도 주목할 필요가 있다. 헌재는 박 대통령이 3차례 대국민 담화에서 진상 규명에 협조를 약속하고도 정작 검찰과 특검 조사에 불응하고 청와대 압수수색도 거부한 점을 들어 헌법 수호 의지가 없다고 판단했다.
헌재 선고의 의미는 엄중하다. 대통령일지라도 결코 법 위에 있지 않다는 점을 분명히 했다.