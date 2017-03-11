SM surpasses 10 million on YouTube
SMTOWN, the official YouTube channel of South Korea’s SM Entertainment, has surpassed 10 million subscribers, the first Korean YouTube channel to do so, the world’s largest free video-sharing website said Thursday.
YouTube said it has awarded the channel the “Diamond Play Button” for the achievement. YouTube Play Buttons have four levels - silver for channels with 100,000 subscribers, gold for 1 million, diamond for 10 million and ruby for 50 million.’
SMTOWN, which provides the latest videos and interviews with SM K-Pop artists like Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, f(x) and EXO, is called the center of K-Pop, with about 90 percent of its subscribers being foreigners.Yonhap