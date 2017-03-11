IU announces upcoming album and single

Artists who have announced their returns to music this spring season will need to look out, as a well-known “chart killer” is slated to release a new single in the coming weeks. While a host of artists are making comebacks in the spring, no other artist is more fitting of the season than IU, who has just announced her decision to release a single in late March, and a full-length feature album in April.Loen Entertainment, IU’s agency said, “IU has targeted April for her album release, and will release a single on the 24th [of March.]”Numbers don’t lie, especially for artists - IU has scored two number-one albums and fourteen number-one singles on the Gaon Music Charts, a feat for a solo artist on a chart often dominated by boy and girl groups.Having already cemented her status as a chart topper, much will be expected of her first album since 2013’s “Modern Times” and her first musical activity since her mini-album “Chat-Shire” in 2015.By Kim Jung-kyoon