Celebrities celebrate court decision online

Top Korean celebrities have welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision to accept former president Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.The historic decision, which made Park the first president in Korea to be dismissed from office, was announced by Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi yesterday morning.Actor Yoo Ah-in, uploaded an Instagram post with the captions “March 10, 2017, Republic of Korea.” Yoo has actively voiced out his opposition against the now-impeached Park, joining candle lit rallies as well.Actor Lee Ki-woo, uploaded a picture that contained the word “Exit,” followed with the caption that said “A long time coming,” followed by hashtags detailing his delight at the decision.SBS sports announcer Bae Sung-jae, uploaded a witty post on Instagram, with a photo showing a score line of “8-0,” a representation of the unanimous decision by the judges to impeach Park, which looked similar to a football score.Other celebrities such as Yoon Jong-shin, Lim Seul-ong, Shin Sung-woo and many more also took to social media to express their delight at the decision.By Kim Jung-kyoon