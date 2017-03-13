U.S. must respect its ally (국문)

More than 100 Korean War veterans gathered at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. on March 4 despite the cold.
Korean Ambassador to the United States Ahn Ho-young asked if they know what Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford had in common. One shouted, “The Korean War!”
Interestingly, key staff in the Trump administration are sons of Korean War veterans. Edward Pence, father of Vice President Pence, fought in the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star. McMaster joined the military as he was influenced by his father, a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran. Dunford cherishes his father’s photos from the Korean War. When a high-level foreign official in Washington visited Dunford’s residence a few years ago, he showed his father’s photos saying he had fought in the Nakdong River battle, Operation Chromite (a.k.a. the Battle of Incheon) and the Chosin Reservoir Campaign.
The experiences of the fathers and all the veterans materialized in the Korea-U.S. alliance. After the Korean War, Korea became America’s ally and has been a steadfast friend since.
Now, the Trump administration is asking the ally to pay its fair share and respect the United States. But Korea has been and still is doing that. The Roh Moo-hyun administration — which launched after the Yangju highway incident in which two Korean schoolgirls were killed by U.S. tanks on a drill — dispatched the third largest troops in the world to the Iraq War, even when the government lost many supporters.
Korean taxpayers paid the cost.
The Park Geun-hye administration has started the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system even in the absence of a chief executive. As a result, it is suffering economic retaliation from China, its largest trade partner. The damage is serious for Korea while it may seem like “peanuts” to the United States. Nevertheless, Korea agreed on the deployment not only because it is important for Korea’s security but also because Uncle Sam wanted it. So, the U.S. also must show some respect for its ally.
If Washington is bent on calculating its security cost and trade deficit even when Seoul is enduring aggravating relations with Beijing, that’s treating Korea as a business partner, not an ally.
The March 4 event was to donate $205,000 raised by the National Unification Advisory Council members for the construction of the Wall of Remembrance for Korean War veterans. It may not be a huge sum, but it is a collection of respect for the Korea-U.S. alliance and the fathers of the Americans who fought in the Korean War.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 11, Page 30
*The author is the Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHAE BYUNG-GUN
지난 4일(현지시간) 정오 미국 워싱턴 시내의 한국전참전공원. 토요일인 데도 100여 명의 노병이 찬 바람 속에 모여 있었다. 이들을 향해 안호영 주미대사가 질문을 던졌다. “여러분, 펜스 부통령, 맥매스터 국가안보보좌관, 던퍼드 합참의장의 공통점이 뭔지 아십니까?” 노병들 중 누군가가 “한국전쟁(Korean War)!”이라고 외쳤다.
도널드 트럼프 정부의 최고 요직엔 희한하게도 한국전쟁에 참전했던 부친 밑에서 자란 이들이 포진해 있다. 마이크 펜스 부통령의 부친 에드워드 펜스는 한국전쟁에 참전해 동성훈장까지 받았다. 허버트 맥매스터 보좌관은 한국전쟁·베트남전에 참전했던 아버지의 영향으로 군에 입문했다. 조셉 던퍼드 합참의장은 부친의 한국전쟁 사진을 간직하고 있다. 몇 년 전 워싱턴의 고위 외교 당국자가 던퍼드 합참의장의 집을 찾았을 때 그는 부친의 사진을 보여주며 “아버지는 낙동강전투, 인천상륙작전, 장진호 전투를 모두 치렀다”고 알려줬다고 한다.
함께 전쟁을 치렀던 아버지들의 경험은 양국 관계에선 동맹으로 구체화됐다. 6·25를 거치며 한국은 미국의 동맹이 됐고 70년 가까이를 미국의 변함없는 우방으로 움직여 왔다.
트럼프 정부는 동맹을 향해 공정한 몫을 부담하라고 요구한다. 미국을 존중하라고 요구한다. 한국은 그간 그렇게 했고 지금도 그렇게 하고 있다. 효순·미선 여중생 사망 사건을 겪은 뒤 출범했던 노무현 정부도 명분 없는 전쟁 이라크전에 지지층의 이탈을 감수하고 전 세계에서 세 번째 규모로 파병했다. 그 비용은 한국민의 세금으로 댔다. 박근혜 정부에선 통수권자의 부재 속에서도 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치에 돌입했다. 수출로 먹고사는 이 나라가 1위 수출국인 중국으로부터 보복을 당하면서다. 미국 입장에선 한국이 당하는 경제적 보복이 ‘껌값(peanuts)’에 불과할지 몰라도 우리에겐 심각하다. 그럼에도 사드를 배치하는 이유는 사드가 한국 안보를 위해 중요할 뿐만 아니라 미국이 원했기 때문이다. 한·미 동맹을 존중했기 때문이다.
미국 역시 동맹을 존중할 필요가 있다. 대중 관계의 일대 악화를 감내하고 있는 한국을 향해 안보 비용과 통상 적자를 따지겠다고 계산기를 들이대면 동맹이 아니라 거래 상대로 대하겠다는 의도다. 한국전쟁에 참전했던 아버지들의 유업을 존중하는 것도 아니다.
4일 행사는 ‘한국전쟁 미군 참전용사 추모의 벽’ 건립에 쓰이도록 전 세계의 민주평화통일자문회의 회원들이 모은 20만5000달러를 미측 주관단체에 전달하는 자리였다. 유호열 민주평통 수석부회장에 따르면 회원 2만 명 가까이가 1만원(10달러)씩 갹출했다. 액수로 가치를 따진다면 2억3000만원에 불과했다. 하지만 동맹을 존중했고 한국전에 참전했던 미국인들의 아버지들을 존중했기에 알아주는 이가 없어도 십시일반으로 모은 돈이었다.
워싱턴 채병건 특파원