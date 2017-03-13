Now comes the hard part (국문)
The Constitutional Court ruling dismissing President Park Geun-hye has kicked off the race to elect the 19th Korean president. The next president has the historic mission to unite a society suffering from an extreme divide and mutual distrust.
The impeachment of Park underscored the need of earning public trust in order to sustain leadership. An ancient adage warns that water can float a boat — and sink it as well. Water is the people and the boat the nation’s leader. Anyone aspiring to become a leader must humble himself or herself before the people, respect their opinions — and fear them.
Park brought about her own doom because she has chose to keep her eyes and ears shut. She kept to her private chambers and did not come down from her high horse despite repeated pleading from people who meant her well. The next tenant of the Blue House must keep flatterers at bay and consult people who talk straight and honestly. He must keep his ears open to hear opinions beyond ideology, class, and generation.
Honesty does not come free. He must keep all the dialogue channels open and relationships transparent. He should not be partial to specific groups or individuals. Roles and responsibilities must be clearly defined. If roles and responsibilities are ambiguous, power could become unbalanced and breed a clandestine inner circle.
Power must be appropriated. Our society has become too complicated and multilayered for the president to be omnipotent. Authority should be bestowed onto specialists so that well-versed people can be involved in governance. Instead of the president bothering with the nitty-gritty, he should coordinate differences and look at the big picture in public policies. Many presidents failed to do so. They arrived at a poor end from falling prey to the temptations of power.
Such virtues cannot suddenly be found after the swearing in. The candidates must train themselves from a much earlier time. The next president does not have much of a training period — and probably a very short honeymoon too.
We have produced a failed president because we failed to thoroughly study the candidate during the election campaign. Election Day is expected on May 9. Candidates must candidly show their true faces to voters. They must prove that they will be different. Otherwise, the nation cannot be patched up and fight various challenges. Voters must make prudent choices after rigorous study of each candidate over the next two months.
헌법재판소의 대통령 파면 결정으로 차기 19대 대통령을 선출하기 위한 대선 레이스가 본격화하게 됐다. 대선후보들에게는 헌정사상 유례가 없는 불행을 극복하고, 한 단계 더 업그레이드된 대한민국으로 리셋해야 한다는 의무가 새롭게 주어졌다.
민주화 이후 처음으로 과반수 득표(51.6%)를 한 박근혜 대통령의 파면이 주는 교훈은 명백하다. “물은 배를 띄우기도 하지만 뒤집기도 한다(水則載舟 亦能覆舟)”는 것이다. 배는 국가지도자요, 물은 국민이라는 건 설명이 필요 없다. 국가지도자를 꿈꾸는 사람이라면 민심을 겸허히 받아들이는 일부터 시작해야 하며, 국가지도자가 되고서도 민심을 두려워하고 잊지 말아야 한다는 뜻이다.
그러기 위해서는 무엇보다도 소통이 필요하다. 박 전 대통령은 국민과 소통하라는 지적을 끝내 무시하다 파국을 맞고 말았다. 소통은 감언(甘言)을 물리치고 고언(苦言)을 찾는 노력에서 출발한다. 양쪽 귀를 모두 열어 두루 들어야 한다. 대통령이란 어느 진영이나 세대만이 아니라 전 국민의 지도자인 까닭이다.
고언은 절로 찾아오지 않는다. 언로(言路)를 활짝 열어놔야 한다. 그러려면 주변을 투명하게 관리해야 한다. 측근들에게 막연하지 않고 뚜렷이 구분된 역할을 맡기고 책임소재를 분명하게 해야 한다. 자칫 역할과 책임이 모호해지면 힘이 어느 한쪽으로 쏠리고, 그것이 곧 문고리 권력을 키우는 온상이 되며, 비선 실세가 드나드는 뒷문을 만들게 되는 것이다.
또한 권력을 분산해야 한다. 대통령 혼자서 만기친람하기엔 오늘날 사회가 너무나 복잡다기해졌다. 역량 있는 전문가들에게 과감히 권한을 나눠주고 책임 있게 국정에 참여하도록 해야 한다. 대통령은 세세한 곳까지 간섭할 게 아니라 각 부문의 이해를 조정하고 통합해 최선의 결과를 얻을 수 있도록 큰 그림을 그려야 한다. 역대 많은 대통령이 그렇지 못하고 권력을 움켜쥐고서 제왕적 대통령으로 군림하다 좋지 못한 말로를 맞게 된 것이다.
이런 지도자의 덕목을 대통령이 되고 난 다음에 실천하겠다면 너무 늦다. 후보 때부터 마음가짐을 다져야 한다. 특히 차기 대통령은 인수위원회 활동 없이 당선 직후 바로 임기가 시작되기 때문에 더욱 시급하다.
박근혜의 실패는 대선 과정에서 검증의 실패이기도 하다. 차기 대선은 5월 9일 치러질 가능성이 높다. 이번에는 대선후보들이 자신의 자질을 유권자들에게 투명하게 보여줘야 한다. 전임자와는 다른 대통령이 될 것이라는 사실을 증명해야 한다. 그래야만 탄핵 정국으로 두 쪽 난 국론을 통합하고, 안보와 경제 환경의 어려움 속에서도 힘차게 재도약할 수 있는 동력을 확보할 수 있을 것이다. 유권자들도 앞으로 두 달 동안 후보들의 역량과 자질을 샅샅이 살펴 올바른 선택을 하도록 노력해야 한다.
황교안 대통령 권한대행의 ‘과도정부’도 대선을 공정하게 관리하고 안정적인 국정에 최선을 다해야 한다. 북한의 도발과 중국의 사드 보복, 미국의 통상압력 등 잠시도 한눈팔 겨를이 없는 지금이다. 정책의 일관성과 예측 가능성을 높여 경제 불안도 최소화시켜야 할 것이다.