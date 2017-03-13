Silence is not golden (국문)

Former President Park Geun-hye returned home two days after the Constitutional Court’s final ruling upholding her impeachment by the National Assembly for abuse of power. The people hoped she would make a statement expressing her respect for the top court’s decision and a plea for national harmony amid the ongoing conflicts over her impeachment.
However, she chose to keep mum and stay in her house in southern Seoul without saying anything. In the meantime, three of her supporters were killed while trying to protest the court’s ruling. Some journalists were injured in confrontations. And yet, the anti-impeachment group vows to continue their protests.
Park must take the lion’s share of blame if more violence occurs. We understand her frustration at the court’s unanimous 8-0 ruling in support of impeachment. She may still wonder why the court dragged her down from the throne even when she believes she did nothing wrong. But whether she accepts the ruling or not, she must yield to a ruling by the nation’s top court.
Park was lawfully impeached by the legislature and sentenced to step down after a three-month impeachment trial. A president must take responsibility for reneging on duties as head of state. She must accept the ruling no matter how disappointing it may be. She must take a step further to appeal to her supporters to restrain from vehement protests against the ruling.
We have a good precedent. In the 2000 U.S. presidential race, Democratic candidate Al Gore respected the Supreme Court’s ruling and congratulated his Republican rival George W. Bush for his victory despite all the controversy over the vote count in Florida. In his acceptance speech, he said, “Let there be no doubt. While I strongly disagree with the court’s decision, I accept it.” He then urged his voters to accept the results “for the sake of the unity of the people and the strength of our democracy.” After his impeachment over the Watergate scandal in 1974, President Richard Nixon also chose to resign to avoid national division.
In an earlier ruling by the Constitutional Court on the impeachment of President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004, then-opposition lawmaker Park Geun-hye urged the people to humbly accept the court’s decision whether they supported his impeachment or not. Park knows very well that her statement also applies to herself.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 13, Page 30
탄핵 이후 나흘째 입장표명 안 해
헌재 결정 수용은 최소한의 의무
속히 입 열어 치유·화합 앞장서야
박근혜 전 대통령이 헌법재판소로부터 파면 결정을 받은 지 사흘 만인 12일 청와대를 나와 야인으로 돌아갔다. 헌정 사상 미증유의 충격 속에서 국민들은 박 전 대통령이 헌재 결정에 승복하고, 자신의 퇴진이 국난 수습과 갈등 해소의 계기가 되길 바란다는 뜻을 표명해줄 것을 간절히 기대했다. 하지만 박 전 대통령은 그런 국민의 열망을 끝내 외면한 채 단 한마디 말도 남기지 않고 자택에 칩거했다. 그러는 사이 탄핵 반대 시위에 나선 태극기 세력이 경찰과 충돌하며 3명이 숨지고 수십 명이 부상당했다. 탄핵 반대 진영은 시위를 계속하겠다고 공언하고 있어 유혈 충돌이 이어질 우려가 높다. “탄핵 이후가 더 걱정”이라던 원로들의 우려가 현실이 돼 가고 있는 형국이다.
사태가 이 지경에 이른 데는 박 전 대통령의 책임이 크다. 헌재의 만장일치 탄핵 인용에 큰 충격을 받았을 것으로 이해한다. 어쩌면 “여론에 휩쓸린 헌재의 오판으로 권좌에서 부당하게 끌어내려졌다”고 생각할지도 모르겠다. 그러나 헌재의 최종 심판 결과에 대해선 개인적 입장을 떠나 누구라도 승복해야 한다. 단심제로 이뤄지는 헌재 결정은 그 내용을 뒤집을 수 없는 불가역성이 본질이다.
대통령은 국법 수호의 무한책임을 지는 국가이성의 최고봉이다. 본인이 억울한 측면이 있더라도 헌재의 결정이 내려지는 순간 지체 없이 승복을 선언하는 건 기본 중의 기본 의무다. 나아가 지지층에 자제를 호소하고, 이번 사태로 상처 입은 국민들을 위로해 나라의 화합에 앞장서는 게 전직 국가원수로서 최소한의 도리 아닌가.
박 전 대통령이 입장 표명을 미루면 더 큰 역풍을 맞을 수 있다. 헌재 선고 직후 실시된 여론조사에서 응답자의 92%가 헌재 결정에 승복해야 한다고 답했다. 만약 너무 오래 침묵 속의 칩거를 이어 가면 헌재 결정에 불복할 뜻을 비치는 것 아니냐는 오해를 부를 수 있다. 박 전 대통령은 자신의 과거 발언도 잊어선 안 된다. 2004년 헌재가 세종시 수도 이전에 대해 위헌 결정을 내렸을 때 “헌재의 결정을 존중하지 않는 것은 곧 헌법을 존중하지 않는 것으로, 이것은 헌법에 대한 도전이자 체제에 대한 부정이다”고 강조하지 않았던가.
2000년 미국 대선에서 앨 고어 민주당 후보는 플로리다주 개표 논란으로 승리를 주장할 여지가 남아 있었다. 그럼에도 부시 후보의 손을 들어준 법원의 판단을 존중하면서 “동의하지 않지만 받아들인다”는 그의 퇴장사는 두 쪽으로 쪼개지던 미국을 다시 하나로 뭉치게 한 결정적 한마디였다. 리처드 닉슨도 1974년 워터게이트 사건으로 곤경에 처했지만 상원에서 탄핵안이 통과될 가능성이 낮아 하야 할 상황까지는 아니었다. 그럼에도 그는 “혹시라도 탄핵당해 초강대국 지도자의 행정권이 정지되는 사태는 막아야 한다. 대통령으로서 국익을 최우선할 수밖에 없다”면서 자진 사임했다. 이 한마디로 닉슨은 미국의 분열과 국격 추락을 막은 것이다.
이제 박 전 대통령이 이유를 불문하고 헌재의 최종 판단에 승복하는 모습을 보일 때 민심과 역사로부터 새로운 평가를 받을 전기가 마련될 수 있을 것이다. 박 전 대통령은 2004년 노무현 전 대통령의 탄핵안이 국회를 통과하자 “이제 헌재의 판결을 차분하게 기다리고, 그 판결에 대해 찬성했던 사람이나 반대했던 사람이나 겸허히 승복해야 한다고 본다”고 촉구했다. 지극히 상식적인 이 발언이 자신에게도 예외 없이 적용된다는 건 박 전 대통령도 잘 알 것이다. 이제 박 전 대통령은 13년 전 자신의 말을 행동으로 옮길 일만 남았다.